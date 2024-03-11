BREAKING: Massive deal kills Justin Fields’ trade value for Chicago Bears

Monday afternoon’s massive news out of Atlanta crushed the trade value for Justin Fields in the quarterback market this offseason. The Chicago Bears are expected to shop Fields before April’s draft.

Kirk Cousins is set to sign with the Atlanta Falcons

Two events hurt the Bears’ chances of gaining leverage for a trade of Fields. On Sunday night, the Pittsburgh Steelers signed veteran quarterback Russell Wilson. According to multiple reports, Kirk Cousins agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons on Monday afternoon.

Kirk Cousins has made over $230M in career earnings from his time in Washington and Minnesota and is now signing a 4-year, $180M deal in Atlanta with $100M guaranteed. Should Cousins play out all four years, his career earnings would surpass $400M. https://t.co/bivTbYi5of — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) March 11, 2024

The Steelers and Falcons were the two best options for Justin Fields

Early this offseason, the Falcons and Steelers were linked as the ideal dump-off destinations for Fields. The Falcons and Steelers chose not to take Bears GM Ryan Poles’ bait and instead signed veterans with a history of quality play in the league.

The Bears’ options are limited before now and the draft. The Las Vegas Raiders and Minnesota Vikings have the top odds to land Fields. However, the Raiders’ price might not be as high after they hired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy. The Vikings are an unlikely option because they’re in the NFC North with Chicago.

Fields has a few options this offseason

There are several other quarterback-needy teams like the New England Patriots, New York Giants, and Denver Broncos. But like the Raiders, a lot of those teams are hoping to make moves to take a quarterback in the first round of the draft.

Most Bears fans and those who cover the team are eager for the decision on Fields to be finalized. Even Fields and Poles have said they want the process over ASAP. However, because of Cousins heading to the Falcons, it doesn’t look like Fields will be going anywhere soon.

