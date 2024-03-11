The Bears may have played their cards too early after big-name running back was released after D’Andre Swift’s signing

Only a few hours into the NFL’s official legal tampering window, the NFL erupted into chaos. The Packers released Aaron Jones and the Bears decided to sign former Eagles and Lions running back D’Andre Swift. And while Swift is still a good player, the Bears may have just missed catching an even bigger fish.

In a surprising move, the Packers made a big free-agent signing. Just an hour ago (at the time of writing) the Green Bay Packers signed former Raiders running back Josh Jacobs. And then promptly released Aaron Jones immediately after the Jacobs signing was confirmed.

The news on Josh Jacobs and Aaron Jones was reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero.

Why does Aaron Jones being released matter?

Aaron Jones is arguably much better than D’Andre Swift. Jones just came off a season where he missed significant time due to injury. however, those injuries did not seem to affect him much. Jones was the X factor for the Packers in the 2024 playoffs. Jones was one of the primary contributors in the Packers crushing win over the Cowboys on wild card weekend.

Aaron Jones had a strong 2023 season in spite of his injuries. Jones played 11 regular season games and recorded 656 rushing yards and two touchdowns. He also added 30 receptions for 233 yards and a score. If Jones had remained healthy he easily would have surpassed 1000 yards rushing.

Aaron Jones still has what it takes to be a premier running back in the NFL. Jones’ injuries and age are the only two question marks on his resume. Jones is 29-years-old, a bit older than ideal for an NFL running back. But he has shown no signs of slowing down. And if he could have been signed to a team friendly deal, that would have been a home run.

The D’Andre Swift signing is not bad by any means. Swift had a career best year in Philadelphia in 2023. Swift earned his first pro bowl selection. He also surpassed 1000 rush yards for the first time in his career. Swift was as productive as Jones was in the receiving game, with Swift hauling in 39 passes for 214 yards and one score.

Swift can be an impactful player and he should be a good addition. But Aaron Jones may have been an even better grab. Jones has proven he can still be the focal point of a teams offense, even at his age.

When utilized, Jones can wreck games with his physical running style and agility. Jones has been wrecking Bears defenses for years now, the Bears know how he plays.

