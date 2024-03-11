REPORT: Raiders sabotage Chicago Bears leverage while discussing potential Justin Fields’ trade

The Las Vegas Raiders didn’t take long to sabotage any leverage the Chicago Bears had in a potential trade for Justin Fields. The Bears had already had a rough day on the Fields’ trade front when news came out that the Atlanta Falcons agreed to a deal for Kirk Cousins’ services.

The Chicago Bears were in talks with the Las Vegas Raiders

Per Dianna Russini and Vic Tafur with The Athletic, the Bears restarted negotiations on a possible trade for Fields.

Raiders discussing a possible trade with Chicago for Fields. 👇🏻 https://t.co/8z6vOAhTQ0 — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 11, 2024

The reports appeared to be good news for Chicago. However, the Raiders made a move on the quarterback front within minutes of the report of their talks with the Bears for Fields.

The Raiders signed Gardner Minshew

Per Tom Pelissero with the NFL Network, The Raiders are set to sign journeyman quarterback Gardner Minshew to a two-year deal worth $25 million.

Compensation update: The #Raiders are signing QB Gardner Minshew to a two-year, $25 million deal that includes $15M fully guaranteed, per sources. Strong money for their potential 2024 starting QB. pic.twitter.com/Jsl9ycNCK4 — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 11, 2024

Minshew played well in 2023

Minshew had a successful 2023 season as a backup for the Indianapolis Colts. Following Anthony Richardson’s early season injury, Minshew nearly led a rebuilding Colts team to the playoffs in a competitive AFC. Minshew went 305/490 passing for 3305 yards, 15 touchdowns, and nine interceptions. Those stats were enough for Minshew to earn his first Pro Bowl appearance.

His play was good enough that Minshew will likely win the starting quarterback job for the Raiders this fall over incumbent quarterback Aidan O’Connell. The Raiders are also expected to make a play to draft a quarterback in the first round.

The Bears won’t be able to shake a high pick out of the Raiders for Fields after the Minshew deal.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE