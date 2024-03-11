The Kansas City Chiefs are viewed as perfect landing spot for Bears WR Darnell Mooney in free agency

Kansas City Chiefs have needs at the wide receiver position, and the buzz is growing louder for a specific player in free agency. Chiefs may find Chicago Bears wide receiver Darnell Mooney to be a good value.

Jeremy Fowler of ESPN reports that the Chiefs are among the interested teams in WR Darnell Mooney

The #Chiefs, among others, remain interested in free agent receiver Darnell Mooney, who had a 1,000-yard season under Chiefs OC Matt Nagy from their days with the Bears. — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) March 12, 2024

Darnell Mooney, a 2020 NFL Draft fifth-round selection by the Bears, played two seasons in Chicago under Chiefs offensive coordinator Matt Nagy. He caught 61 catches for 631 yards and four touchdowns in 2020 as a rookie. After one season, he had four touchdown catches, 1,055 yards, and 140 targets while catching 81 receptions.

Mooney has hauled in 213 receptions for 2,593 yards and 11 touchdowns through his first four seasons. Even though Mooney has been hindered by injuries thus far, his potential could be maximized by moving to a new location and joining a team that prioritizes the vertical passing game. Mooney only had one season in 2022, when he averaged 4.3 yards after the catch per reception and helped the Bears passers record a 92.1 passer rating.

The Kansas City Chiefs have just $1.6 million in cap space for 2024, even after signing Chris Jones to a five-year contract worth $158.7 million. However, that amount includes the franchise tag applied to All-Pro cornerback L’Jarius Sneed, which was either done as a stand-in for an extension that would have reduced his cap number or to buy time in order to make a trade. The Kansas City Chiefs may be able to sign Mooney if they think he will improve the passing game around quarterback Mahomes. This may be accomplished by backloading the contract and structuring it with a small 2024 guarantee.

