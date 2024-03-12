REPORT: Chicago Bears haven’t tried shopping Justin Fields; is Ryan Poles lying about QB plans?

A recent report from the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is curious about the Chicago Bears’ plans with Justin Fields and the No. 1 pick. Reports came out early on Monday after the Bears restarted talks with the Las Vegas Raiders about a potential Fields’ trade.

The Chicago Bears couldn’t find a trade partner before free agency

Several minutes after The Athletic reported about the Raiders and Bears talks, the Raiders agreed to a deal with quarterback Gardner Minshew. The report put an egg on the face of the Bears’ front office after Kirk Cousins agreed to a deal with the Atlanta Falcons and Russell Wilson signed with the Pittsburgh Steelers.

By early Monday evening, Rapoport claimed the Bears had not seriously shopped Fields, even as hot-button trade options were quickly being filled and Fields’ trade value took the type of dump Chicagoans are used to after waking up from an early Sunday morning alcohol-soaked decision to ravage a bag full of White Castle sliders.

“First of all, the Chicago Bears seem to be open to trading Fields. They have really not yet engaged, really not yet started that process. [They] want to make sure that Caleb Williams is their guy at number one,” Rapoport said.

Ian Rapoport: “The Bears have not yet engaged in Justin Fields trade talks.” The Bears would not make him available at Senior Bowl. —

Bears seem fine with keeping Justin unless Caleb “blows them away” at his 30 visit at the end of the month.pic.twitter.com/U5IvhMQx0X — Trey² (@PeanutChillman) March 11, 2024

Rapoport’s report doesn’t make much sense

Rapoport’s report appeared on the surface to be a leak from a front office desperately trying to keep any leverage they have on a future trade of the former first-round pick. Numerous reports have come out on the Bears having trade talks about Fields. The report doesn’t seem to make much sense.

Not that “really” and “engaged” can be a decipherable report from a reporter who makes his living cozying up to front offices in the hopes of winning early scoops.

General manager Ryan Poles said at the NFL Combine he wanted to “do right” by Fields and trade him before the start of free agency if they wanted to take a quarterback at No. 1 in the draft. So there are only a few options going on here, and it seems more likely Poles’ staff is lying about trying to shop Fields.

1. The Bears are keeping Fields

The Bears have chosen to stay with Fields and plan to shop the No. 1 pick in April’s draft. This option contradicts numerous reports from the NFL Network and others that the Bears are enamored by Caleb Williams.

2. The Bears aren’t sure about Williams

Williams postponed his visit with the Bears after abstaining from the NFL Combine’s workouts and medical exams. The Bears could wait until after USC’s pro day and their subsequent meeting (which they’re still having) with Williams before pulling the trigger on the Fields trade.

However, given where the Bears are with Williams and the other quarterback prospects, losing significant draft capital for Fields while waiting for those meetings doesn’t make much sense.

3. The Bears cannot find a trade partner

The market for Fields isn’t there this offseason. While the Bears have tried negotiating with several teams this offseason, Poles’ asking price for Fields was too high. No other GM is taking the bait before they have to pop a squat and find no seat left after the draft for the 2024 cycle of quarterback musical chairs.

4. Ryan Poles is flat-out lying about wanting to “do right” by Fields

Of course, it’s possible Poles knew he needed to be patient about trying Fields in the market this offseason and lied during the NFL Combine about wanting to “do right” by Fields. Poles gave the media a nice sound bite for Fields but had no intention of finding a partner for Fields when the Bears had the opportunity to secure a higher draft pick.

Which scenario is most believable?

