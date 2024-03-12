Justin Fields might not have a starting job right now per Adam Schefter

During the first few days of the free agency negotiation process, the trade market for Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields has rapidly shrunk.

It was widely anticipated that Justin Fields will play for either the Pittsburgh Steelers or the Atlanta Falcons. Russell Wilson was signed by the Steelers at a discounted cost, with Denver covering the majority of his guaranteed $39 million salary until 2024, while Atlanta agreed to a $180 million contract with 35-year-old Kirk Cousins.

Although they are paying a backup rate to a potential placeholder starter, the Las Vegas Raiders have agreed to a two-year contract with Gardner Minshew. The New England Patriots, who currently own the third pick in the 2024 draft, may give Fields a chance if it turns out their preferred quarterback won’t be available at the top of the draft.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter doesn’t know if there’s a starting job out there for Justin Fields right now. “The teams that are looking at him would be looking at him as a backup,” Schefter said on First Take.

The Bears choose to give the Panthers the rights to the first pick in 2023 by passing on Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s C.J. Stroud. As a result, the Bears have the first pick in the draft. The Bears acquired wide receiver DJ Moore along with Carolina’s first-round selections in 2023 and 2024.

A prominent group of quarterback prospects in the 2024 draft, including Williams, LSU’s Jayden Daniels, North Carolina’s Drake Maye, and Michigan’s J.J. McCarthy, are the focus of many of the teams still looking for a quarterback. These players are projected to be selected in the top-15. Bo Nix of Oregon and Michael Penix Jr. of Washington are also being considered as first- or second-round selections.

Teams will be eager to sign Fields, even if it’s just for a single season. However, general manager Ryan Poles is unlikely to receive the initial pay he was hoping for.

