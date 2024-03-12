Trending
Bears

Free agent WR picks former top pick over signing with Chicago Bears

Ned FBy 2 Mins Read
Chicago Bears Trevor Lawrence
The Chicago Bears have been a little quiet on the free agent front through the first day and a half with just three moves so far. After signing Kevin Byard on Sunday, they agreed to a deal with running back D’Andre Swift on Monday and then tight end Gerald Everett on Tuesday.

While those did adress a few needs, there are still some big needs on this roster for Ryan Poles and the front office to address. That includes wide receiver.

And one report suggests that the Chicago Bears have been in the wide receiver market, which is scarce, but have fallen short. Per Henry McKenna, the Bears were involved with wide receiver Gabe Davis and even made him a similar offer to what he signed for in Jacksonville.

Instead, Davis took the Jaguars offer citing going back to Florida, his former WR’s coach AND working with quarterback Trevor Lawrence.

Ouch.

Did Gabe Davis pick Trevor Lawrence over Chicago Bears QB situation?

Trevor Lawrence is a former No. 1 pick that has found some success in Jacksonville in three seasons despite what some call a down year in 2023. Lawrence has thrown for over 20 touchdowns and 4,000 yards in two of his three seasons so far in the league, helping lead the Jaguars to a playoff win two years ago.

While the report did say Davis going back to Florida was important, Lawrence may have been a big factor as well in this.

The Chicago Bears haven’t made a move yet at quarterback by trading Justin Fields although many believe they will take Caleb Williams come April’s draft. One has to question if Davis did actually make a decision based on the quarterback situation as well. Here’s the contract offer that was ‘similar’ to what the Bears offered:

The Jaguars signed Davis to a three-year deal worth $39 million, but the deal’s max value could be as much as $50 million.

At $13 million average annual value, Davis is tied for No. 24 among annual value among all wide receivers. By signing in Jacksonville, Davis now reunites with Jaguars wide receiver Chad Hall, who coached Davis in the first three years of his career.

The 24-year-old Davis caught 163 passes for 2,730 yards and 27 touchdowns in his four years at Buffalo after the Bills took him in the fourth-round of the 2020 NFL draft.

