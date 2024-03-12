The Atlanta Falcons seem to think Chicago Bears’ QB Justin Fields sucks

The Atlanta Falcons made two moves in free agency in the previous two days that appear to show how lowly they think of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. Fields was linked to the Falcons early this offseason as a trade partner for the Bears if general manager Ryan Poles decided to draft a quarterback this spring.

The Atlanta Falcons went with an injured veteran QB over Justin Fields

New Falcons head coach Raheem Morris emphasized during the NFL Combine that the Falcons needed to add a starting quarterback for the upcoming season. Morris said he wouldn’t be in Atlanta if the team had a good quarterback in 2023.

Morris must not think he’d last long in Atlanta if the Falcons traded for Fields.

The Falcons stunned the NFL world Tuesday with the astounding contract they handed to Kirk Cousins. Cousins is set to sign a four-year deal worth $180 million. That’s a hefty price for a quarterback who will turn 36 before the start of the 2024 season and is returning to action from an Achilles injury.

Cousins’ contract was one slap in the face to Chicago, but Darnell Mooney’s deal is another. Per multiple reports, Mooney is set to sign a three-year deal with the Falcons worth $39 million.

The Falcons think more of Darnell Mooney than the Chicago Bears

Brad Biggs with the Chicago Tribune reported Mooney turned down a three-year extension with the Bears before the 2023 season. Mooney would have made $10 million per year. Last season, the former fifth-round wide receiver didn’t bet on himself as much as what the NFL thinks of Fields.

Mooney had his worst statical season in 2023. He finished with 31 receptions for 414 yards and one touchdown. However, his efforts were enough for the Falcons to fork over extra cash to Mooney for the next three seasons.

The Falcons’ front office must have watched tape of the Bears offense and decided Mooney’s numbers would be enhanced with an actual starting quarterback in the league.

Fields was holding Mooney back. Everyone around the league knows it.

