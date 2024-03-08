REPORT: Chicago Bears ‘shifted’ on Caleb Williams at NFL Combine; want Super Bowl in immediate future

The Chicago Bears reportedly shifted their position on top quarterback rookie prospect Caleb Williams following the NFL Combine in Indianapolis last week. The Bears have a chance to draft Williams in April’s draft with the No. 1 pick they own courtesy of their trade with the Carolina Panthers last year.

The Chicago Bears went on an exploring mission last week

The Bears went to Indianapolis hoping to learn more about the quarterback prospects before they decided whether to draft one this year or keep Justin Fields as their franchise guy. The Bears apparently were very interested in Williams before the NFL Combine.

The Bears shifted their minds on Caleb Williams

The Athletic‘s Dianna Russini was a guest on the Hoge & Jahns podcast on Friday. Russini said the Bears left Indianapolis with a higher opinion of Williams.

“So Caleb Williams, in their minds, based on the information, the interactions, what he can do on film for them is spurring a lot of excitement around the league and those that are in the building in Chicago knowing he’s good,” Russini said. “In fact, I would even say their thought of Caleb Williams headed into Indy versus when they left shited even more positively.”

Russini said the Bears believe they have the infrastructure with the roster and staff for a quarterback like Williams to take them to a Super Bowl in the next few years.

The Bears have something or some sort of value maybe to trade

With the Bears brass gushing over Williams, the team must find a trade partner for Fields so it can receive draft capital to help Williams facilitate their Super Bowl run.

