Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Chicago Bears sign former Super Bowl safety ahead of free agency

Andrew ProuseBy 2 Mins Read
Tarvarius Moore 2
San Francisco safety Tarvarius Moore, a former football standout at Pearl River Community College and the University of Southern Mississippi, showed up Sunday for the 49ers in Super Bowl LIV.(San Francisco 49ers)

The Bears address their safety need before the opening day of free agency

The Chicago Bears have announced a few moves before free agency officially opens next week. One of these moves happened Friday afternoon. The Bears have signed former 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore.

Moore spent the beginning of the 2023 season with Green Bay. Moore was then placed on injured reserve and let go after he sustained a knee injury in a pre-season game. Moore did not play for the rest of 2023.

Is Tarvarius Moore a good pickup for the Bears?

When healthy, Moore can be a great safety. In 2020, Moore was a key component of the 49ers defense that helped lead the team to Super Bowl 54. Moore made a huge play early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 54, intercepting Patrick Mahomes while the 49ers were up 10 points.

This didn’t lead to the 49ers winning that game, but Moore has shown he can step up in big moments.

Tarvarius Moore likely isn’t a starter for week one, but a depth piece in case of injury. The Bears are likely to address safety again when free agency officially opens next week. According to 670 The Score, the Bears will be looking for an experienced veteran to start at safety.

Tarvarius Moore 3
Michael Zagaris/ Getty Images

Tarvarius Moore was primarily a depth piece in San Francisco too. Brutal back to back achilles and knee injuries have derailed his career up to this point. The Bears are giving Moore a chance to get back on track in a limited role.

Moore likely won’t see first team defensive snaps unless someone sustains an injury. However, he could see the field significantly on special teams. Travarius Moore is a player to look out for this season, to see what he can do.

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Andrew Prouse is a sports writer covering Chicago professional sports. Combining two of his passions, sports and writing is a dream come true. He currently resides in Washington state. Follow Andrew and all his stories on Twitter: @apro1799

Related Posts

Leave A Reply