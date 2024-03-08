The Bears address their safety need before the opening day of free agency

The Chicago Bears have announced a few moves before free agency officially opens next week. One of these moves happened Friday afternoon. The Bears have signed former 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore.

#Bears roster moves:

We have re-negotiated/extended WR Collin Johnson and signed DB Tavarius Moore. — Bears Communications (@BearsPR) March 8, 2024

Moore spent the beginning of the 2023 season with Green Bay. Moore was then placed on injured reserve and let go after he sustained a knee injury in a pre-season game. Moore did not play for the rest of 2023.

Is Tarvarius Moore a good pickup for the Bears?

When healthy, Moore can be a great safety. In 2020, Moore was a key component of the 49ers defense that helped lead the team to Super Bowl 54. Moore made a huge play early in the fourth quarter of Super Bowl 54, intercepting Patrick Mahomes while the 49ers were up 10 points.

This didn’t lead to the 49ers winning that game, but Moore has shown he can step up in big moments.

Tarvarius Moore likely isn’t a starter for week one, but a depth piece in case of injury. The Bears are likely to address safety again when free agency officially opens next week. According to 670 The Score, the Bears will be looking for an experienced veteran to start at safety.

Tarvarius Moore was primarily a depth piece in San Francisco too. Brutal back to back achilles and knee injuries have derailed his career up to this point. The Bears are giving Moore a chance to get back on track in a limited role.

Moore likely won’t see first team defensive snaps unless someone sustains an injury. However, he could see the field significantly on special teams. Travarius Moore is a player to look out for this season, to see what he can do.

