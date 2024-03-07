Trending
BREAKING: Jaylon Johnson agrees to contract extension with Bears

NFL: Miami Dolphins at Chicago Bears Jaylon Johnson
Aug 14, 2021; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) walks on the field during warmups before the game against the Miami Dolphins at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jon Durr-USA TODAY Sports

Only two days after he was franchise-tagged Jaylon Johnson signs a contract extension

Jaylon Johnson will not be going anywhere anytime soon. The Pro Bowl cornerback has signed an extension with the Chicago Bears. This comes two days after Johnson was placed on the franchise tag by the Bears.

The news was reported by Ian Rapoport, who says the contract is for four years totaling $76 million, with $54.4 million guaranteed.

Ryan Poles makes his first major move of the offseason

Extending Jaylon Johnson was one of the Bears top priorities. This is proven by Johnson receiving the first contract extension of the offseason.

In 2023 Johnson solidified his status as one of the NFL’s premier cornerbacks. He locked down opposing receivers and was a nightmare for opposing QBs. Jaylon Johnson recorded a career high 4 interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown, during the 2023 season. He also recorded 36 tackles with on tackle for loss on the season.

Johnson also earned All-Pro second team honors, on top of his Pro Bowl selection.

Jaylon Johnson contract 2

Johnson is a foundational piece of the Bears secondary. The entire defense plays better when Johnson is on his a-game.

Pro football focus ranked Jaylon Johnson as the number two pass coverage defender in the NFL. Johnson only ranked behind New York Jets corner Sauce Gardner.

When targeted, Johnson allowed an average passer rating of 50.9. Opposing quarterbacks had little to no success when throwing to receivers covered by Johnson.

Takeaway from Jaylon Johnson’s new contract

The Bears got a great deal on on of the top 5 best cornerbacks in the NFL. Johnson’s new contract averages out to $19 million  per year. That still does not make Johnson the highest paid in the NFL. That title belongs to Packers corner Jaire Alexander. Alexander is making $21 million per year.

The Bears were able to retain Johnson for a fair price. Being able to keep one of the best players in the league on such a team friendly deal is a big win. Ryan Poles and the Bears have started the 2024 offseason off on the right foot.

