REPORT: Justin Fields suddenly tied with Trey Lance as favorite QB to start for Minnesota Vikings in 2024

Justin Fields’ trade value fell so much in the previous week that he is now tied with backup Dallas Cowboys quarterback Trey Lance, as the quarterbacks with the best odds to play for the Minnesota Vikings this fall. The Chicago Bears are expected to trade Fields and select a quarterback in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Justin Fields’ stock has fallen

Before the NFL Combine, the Atlanta Falcons and Pittsburgh Steelers appeared to have the best odds of trading for Fields. However, the quarterback market has shifted significantly since. Russell Wilson visited with the Steelers following his release from the Denver Broncos this week.

Kirk Cousins is likely leaving the Minnesota Vikings

Kirk Cousins is reportedly considering moving his family to Atlanta, which would mean he’d sign with the Falcons. The Vikings don’t appear ready to sign Cousins to an agreeable deal before the start of free agency.

If Cousins doesn’t sign with the Vikings, Minnesota will be desperate to have a quarterback for the fall. Per BetOnline, Fields has +400 odds to start for the Vikings in Week 1. (The Vikings are tied with the Las Vegas Raiders as having the best odds to land Fields for next season.)

Do the Vikings want Lance or Fields?

Fields is tied with fellow 2021 draft pick Lance as having the best odds to play for the Vikings. Lance, who was taken No. 3 by the San Francisco 49ers, ultimately lost his job to Brock Purdy following the 2022 season. They are both in the same boat and will try to resurrect their careers with a new team in 2024.

One would assume Fields, a starter consistently in the league since the Bears drafted him at No. 11, is thought to be more valuable in the NFL than Lance. The odds likely reflect that the Bears are probably queasy about the idea of trading Fields to a division rival. But that could be general manager Ryan Poles’ best option before free agency next week.

