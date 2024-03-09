Trending
Bears

REPORT: Chicago Bears showing interest in 2X All-Pro lockdown defender

Chicago Bears Kevin Byard
Feb 27, 2024; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Chicago Bears coach Matt Eberflus speaks during a press conference during the NFL Scouting Combine at Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears might not be done in the veteran safety market in their bid to replace Eddie Jackson for the 2024 season. The Bears signed former San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore on Friday.

The Chicago Bears need to replace Eddie Jackson

NFL: Green Bay Packers at Chicago Bears
Green Bay Packers wide receiver Jayden Reed (11) loses his helmet as Chicago Bears safety Eddie Jackson (4) and cornerback Jaylon Johnson (33) defend to force an incomplete pass at Soldier Field.

The Bears are looking to replace All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson after the team released him on Feb. 15 after seven seasons with Chicago. The free safety position was one of the Bears’ glaring holes after they chose to cut Jackson for cap purposes.

The Bears met with Kevin Byard

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) stands on the field during warm ups before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Per Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears hosted Kevin Byard on Friday.

Byard had a great career with the Tennessee Titans

NFL: New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second half against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

The Titans selected Byard in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with Tennessee for the 2017 and 2021 seasons. The Titans traded Byard to the Eagles in October. The Eagles released Byard on March 1, so he is free to sign with the Bears before the start of the league’s new year.

In his eight-year career in the league, Byard has had 749 tackles, four sacks, 28 interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Per Pro Football Focus, Byard earned a 74.0 grade for the 2023 season and an 82.1 grade for his run defense.

Per Spotrac, Byard’s last big contract was a five-year deal worth $70.5 million. The Titans restructured his deal to a two-year deal worth $25 million before the 2023 season.

