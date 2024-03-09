REPORT: Chicago Bears showing interest in 2X All-Pro lockdown defender

The Chicago Bears might not be done in the veteran safety market in their bid to replace Eddie Jackson for the 2024 season. The Bears signed former San Francisco 49ers safety Tarvarius Moore on Friday.

The Chicago Bears need to replace Eddie Jackson

The Bears are looking to replace All-Pro safety Eddie Jackson after the team released him on Feb. 15 after seven seasons with Chicago. The free safety position was one of the Bears’ glaring holes after they chose to cut Jackson for cap purposes.

The Bears met with Kevin Byard

Per Ian Rapoport with the NFL Network, the Bears hosted Kevin Byard on Friday.

The #Bears hosted FA S Kevin Byard on a visit yesterday, source said. The former All-Pro was with the #Titans his entire career until a trade to the #Eagles last season. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 9, 2024

Byard had a great career with the Tennessee Titans

The Titans selected Byard in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with Tennessee for the 2017 and 2021 seasons. The Titans traded Byard to the Eagles in October. The Eagles released Byard on March 1, so he is free to sign with the Bears before the start of the league’s new year.

In his eight-year career in the league, Byard has had 749 tackles, four sacks, 28 interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Per Pro Football Focus, Byard earned a 74.0 grade for the 2023 season and an 82.1 grade for his run defense.

Per Spotrac, Byard’s last big contract was a five-year deal worth $70.5 million. The Titans restructured his deal to a two-year deal worth $25 million before the 2023 season.

