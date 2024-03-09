Chicago Bears: Former Pro-Bowl WR hits trade block, could Justin Fields be moved for him?

REPORT: WR Dionte Johnson is reportedly on the trade block, could the Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields for him straight up?

Justin Fields will likely be taking snaps in another uniform by the start of the 2024 NFL season, but for which team? That’s been the question of the hour for the past two weeks, as NFL insiders around the league try to decipher what the Chicago Bears will do with the former Ohio State QB.

With rumors swirling about the Bears possibly taking a cheaper approach to free agency, the trade market may be GM Ryan Poles’ best opportunity to add some veteran talent. One name has popped up over the past 24 hours that makes sense for both sides, and that is 27-year old veteran wide out Dionte Johnson from the Pittsburgh Steelers.

According to the Athletic’s Dianna Russini, Johnson is on the trade block as the Steelers continue to feel out offers.

The Steelers are open to listening to trade offers on WR Diontae Johnson. There is interest from teams around the league as GMs are getting set for free agency. — Dianna Russini (@DMRussini) March 9, 2024

Johnson is coming off a solid season for the Steelers, as he recorded 51 receptions for 717 yards and 5 touchdowns over the course of just 13 games. Pittsburgh had a tough time offensively this season, making Johnson’s season even more impressive in the rush-heavy attack that Mike Tomlin and company implemented.

The former Toledo Hen Johnson will be an unrestricted free agent next season, so him hitting the trade block isn’t the most surprising thing in the world. Especially with an impressive draft class of wide outs set to enter the league this spring.

Could the Chicago Bears trade Justin Fields for Dionte Johnson, straight up?

The Steelers have showed interest in Fields from the very beginning of this whole saga. Even dating back to the draft in which Fields was selected, Steeler coach Mike Tomlin showed interest in his pro-day and during the pre-draft process.

Now could they trade Johnson for Fields, straight up, and would the Chicago Bears even be interested in a deal like this? I think they would be, but the hard part will be getting the Steelers on board.

#Steelers Dionte Johnson in for the touchdown to take the leadpic.twitter.com/1UkBsm8utw — BSGsports (@BSGsportsmedia) November 3, 2023

This is a deal the Bears should really consider. If they do indeed acquire Johnson, you add him in with D.J. Moore and another rookie wide out, and this offense becomes a whole lot better than it was last season. Johnson is one of the leagues best route runners and could add another dimension to this passing offense as soon as he enters the locker room.

Johnson had a drop problem early on in his career, but he’s seemed to improve on his game each season, and it’s no longer a huge issue.

At this point of the Fields rumors, it’s hard to see them getting any more value than Johnson. The longer it takes for the Chicago Bears to move him, the more his value will plummet, as the league already thinks that Caleb Williams will be selected first in just a few weeks.

