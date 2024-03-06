Chicago Bears insider reveals potentially concerning free agent plan that Ryan Poles has

Chicago Bears News: Ryan Poles may not spend as much money as you think, regardless of the cap space

A week from today at around 4 PM EST, the Chicago Bears and the rest of the NFL will be able to officially sign players, as free agency opens. The Bears currently sit 5th in the NFL in cap room space with about 57 million available, however that number could change at any moment barring cuts or trades.

With that much money at Poles’ disposal, some speculate he will continue to build this team through free agency, as they only have five draft picks after the trade they made earlier this week with the Buffalo Bills for Ryan Bates.

There’s been multiple moves made by the Chicago Bears front office as of late, even one that could effect the outcome of their potential new stadium.

The big question does remain, how will Poles manage his money? One insider believes he’s going to be rather safe and calculated.

Brad Biggs of the Chicago Tribune released an article earlier today with some interesting quotes revolving around the whole situation. He mentions the potential chances for the Bears to get a star playmaker as well as his opinion on Poles and company.

I don’t sense Bears general manager Ryan Poles is dying to burn through cap space and his cap budget. He will likely be calculated.

Now, that could mean one of two things. He plans on being safe during free agency, possibly signing only a few players and keeping the money open for the rest of the season. Or, the Chicago Bears may be entirely out of the running for big-name playmakers, like the ones who they have been rumored to show interest too.

After a very active free agency period last spring where Poles brought in starters like Tremaine Edmunds, Nate Davis, and T.J. Edwards; we could be looking at a complete opposite this offseason. With the lack of draft capital at the moment, it could just be a smokescreen.

With free agency getting closer, the Chicago Bears will need to address some needs

Everyone knows at this point about the quarterback situation. Justin Fields will likely be under center for a new team in 2024, meaning the Bears will likely draft overwhelming favorite Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

But what else is needed?

This Chicago Bears team could benefit from a speedy, playmaking running back. Khalil Herbert is still unproven and Roschon Johnson is more of a power back. They could go the draft route for one, but the running back free agent class this year is the best it’s ever been.

Finding new homes! 🏡@TomBrolley previews a stacked 2024 free agent running back class, led by Saquon Barkley, Derrick Henry, and Josh Jacobs. pic.twitter.com/ax7vEV9M3u — Fantasy Points (@FantasyPts) February 28, 2024

The offensive line is still a question mark, even after the Bates trade made earlier this week. I’d put wide receiver as a higher need at this point, as Darnell Mooney will likely leave and second-year guy Tyler Scott still has a lot to improve on. The WR draft class is very loaded, so look for Poles to likely go that route rather than overpaying someone in free agency.

Defensively, the line could still use some help, and another EDGE rusher next to Montez Sweat is most certainly a need. There’s some of those early in the draft this year, so look for the Bears to at least do their homework on the top outside linebackers.

It could be a very interesting couple of months, so you better buckle up.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE