While most of the news revolving around the Chicago Bears has been related to contact extensions the NFL Draft, an interesting story dropped yesterday involving upper management. The Bears decided to promote Karen Murphy to a new, executive vice president position that centers around stadium development.

Murphy has been with the Chicago Bears since 1999 and for the last eight years has been the senior vice president of business strategy and chief financial officer. This move could implicate some more news about the potential new stadium that the team has been murmuring about for the past couple of seasons.

The Bears have been weighing options on a new stadium over the past few years, as they recently proposed a 5 billion dollar development at Arlington International Racecourse. It would be a massive, closed-roof stadium and entertainment center that the Bears desperately need.

However, after property tax disputes over the 326-acre Arlington Heights property they closed on last winter, the Bears have begun to explore other options, including a site adjacent to Soldier Field, where they currently play.

Colleen Kane of the Chicago Tribune wrote about it in more detail.

The Bears said in a statement that in her new role Murphy will work with President and CEO Kevin Warren to “drive forward the Chicago Bears’ long-term vision and strategic objectives of developing a new, world-class stadium for Chicagoland.” When Warren joined the Bears last spring, Murphy said she sat down and walked Warren through her vision and ideas. She presented “binders and binders of information” from her time with the organization.

What does this mean for the Chicago Bears going forward?

This can only point to good things for the Chicago Bears and their effort to get a new home in the next couple of years. From what everyone has said about Murphy, it’s a great sign to hear that she is driven and open to new strategies, so that the organization can finally get this done.

Murphy was asked about her new position and the thoughts she had on the promotion.

“We really just clicked from that day on, and we’ve been talking all along about what could be my role?” Murphy said. “Once we got through the season, we started talking in earnest about how important it was to have me as one of his right-hand people to really run point on the stadium development project.”

She mentions that the Bears fans “deserve this”, and she couldn’t be more right. After years and years of mediocre play on the field, and watching the historic Solider Field break down before their eyes, a new stadium could help morale in all aspects.

