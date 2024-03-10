Trending
Chicago Bears fans go insane on social media after team signs former All-Pro safety

BREAKING: Chicago Bears to sign former 2X All-Pro safety Kevin Byard, fans react on social media

The Chicago Bears have made their first big splash of this 2024 free agency period, as CBS Sports has announced that former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard will be joining the team on a 2-year deal. Byard spent most of his career with the Tennessee Titans before getting traded to the Philadelphia Eagles during the middle of last season.

NFL: New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second half against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

This comes as no surprise as Byard had recently just met with Chicago. Following the release of veteran Eddie Jackson earlier this offseason, safety was clearly a big need, and it has just been addressed in the form of a very solid player in Byard.

On the social media platform X, Chicago Bears fans shared their true thoughts and feelings on the signing. Most of the reaction thus far have been positive, however some think his best days are behind him late in his career.

 

 

 

 

 

