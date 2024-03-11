Kevin Warren confirms the Chicago Bears are no longer pursuing a privately owned stadium

After what seemed like an eternal stalemate in the Chicago Bears Arlington Heights saga, a solution has been found. The solution, however, is the one everyone least expected the team to make.

Early Monday morning, Kevin Warren announced that the Bears are set to contribute $2 billion towards building a new domed stadium. The new stadium construction will be primarily funded by the team, with some funds coming from elsewhere. The new stadium will be located on Museum Campus, near Soldier Field.

NEW: Chicago Bears' new stadium plan shifts to publicly owned domed stadium on Museum Campus, source says https://t.co/TbmxX4fVan — NBC Sports Chicago (@NBCSChicago) March 11, 2024

Here is what Warren had to say in his announcement:

“The Chicago Bears are proud to contribute over $2 billion to build a stadium and improve open spaces for all families, fans and the general public to enjoy in the City of Chicago. The future stadium of the Chicago Bears will bring a transformative opportunity to our region—boosting the economy, creating jobs, facilitating mega events and generating millions in tax revenue. We look forward to sharing more information when our plans are finalized.” -Kevin Warren

This news is surprising because the Bears were really pushing for a privately owned stadium. The McCaskey’s wanted the team to own the next stadium they played in, in order to maximize profits. That priority must have changed because the team will still not get 100% of profits from this new stadium.

This stadium will also likely include things like new dining options nearby, increased accessability and a new hotel. These were all things mentioned by State Rep. Kam Buckner, as reported by the Chicago Sun Times just last week.

This is a big win for Bears fans

The Chicago Bears are staying right in the heart of downtown Chicago. They will not be moving to the suburbs, which according the NBC 5 Chicago, was not a popular idea.

“A source familiar with the Bears’ plan cited a poll showing 66% of Chicago residents in support of a Museum Campus stadium over the team moving to the city’s suburbs.” – NBC 5 Chicago

The new stadium plan is reportedly planned to “open” space in the museum district by 20%. Meaning people who often fought against a new lakefront district won’t see much change at all. Perhaps the new stadium takes up even less of a footprint than Soldier Field.

The waiting for a new stadium is finally over. While some will be sad to see Soldier Field go, its renovations in 2003 butchered the charm the building had. Soldier Field outlived its life span. Soon the Chicago Bears will have a new home, just a hop, skip, and a jump from their old one

A whole new era of Bears football is beginning. From this news of a new stadium funded but not owned by the team. To the Bears elite NFL draft position in 2024. It feels like things are really starting to change, for the better. Only time will tell how this all plays out.

Stay tuned as we will provide updates on the details of the Bears new stadium project as they become available.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE