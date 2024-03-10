BREAKING: Chicago Bears Sign 2X All-Pro Veteran Defender

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found Eddie Jackson’s replacement for the 2024 season. The Bears released Jackson in February as a way to clear cap space for the upcoming season.

The Bears met with two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard on Friday. According to multiple reports, the team met with Byard again on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears signed Kevin Byard

Per Josina Anderson with CBS Sports, the Bears signed Byard to a two-year deal. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the deal is worth $15 million for his base salary.

Breaking: I’m told free agent S Kevin Byard is going to the #Bears on a 2-year deal, per source. pic.twitter.com/LkcLoOdU5p — JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 10, 2024

Byard’s career so far

As previously discussed on CCS, Byard had a successful career with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last season:

The Titans selected Byard in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with Tennessee for the 2017 and 2021 seasons. The Titans traded Byard to the Eagles in October. The Eagles released Byard on March 1, so he is free to sign with the Bears before the start of the league’s new year. In his eight-year career in the league, Byard has had 749 tackles, four sacks, 28 interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Per Pro Football Focus, Byard earned a 74.0 grade for the 2023 season and an 82.1 grade for his run defense.

