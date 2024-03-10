Trending
Bears

BREAKING: Chicago Bears Sign 2X All-Pro Veteran Defender

Jordan SiglerBy 3 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Green Bay Packers Matt Eberflus Kevin Beard
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus looks on during the third quarter against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

The Chicago Bears have reportedly found Eddie Jackson’s replacement for the 2024 season. The Bears released Jackson in February as a way to clear cap space for the upcoming season.

The Bears met with two-time All-Pro Kevin Byard on Friday. According to multiple reports, the team met with Byard again on Sunday.

The Chicago Bears signed Kevin Byard

NFL: NFC Wild Card Round Philadelphia Eagles at Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Jan 15, 2024; Tampa, Florida, USA; Philadelphia Eagles safety Kevin Byard (31) stands on the field during warm ups before a 2024 NFC wild card game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-USA TODAY Sports

Per Josina Anderson with CBS Sports, the Bears signed Byard to a two-year deal. The NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport is reporting the deal is worth $15 million for his base salary.

Byard’s career so far

NFL: New York Giants at Tennessee Titans
Sep 11, 2022; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Titans safety Kevin Byard (31) during the second half against the New York Giants at Nissan Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christopher Hanewinckel-USA TODAY Sports

As previously discussed on CCS, Byard had a successful career with the Tennessee Titans before being traded to the Philadelphia Eagles last season:

The Titans selected Byard in the third round of the 2016 NFL Draft. He earned All-Pro and Pro Bowl honors with Tennessee for the 2017 and 2021 seasons. The Titans traded Byard to the Eagles in October. The Eagles released Byard on March 1, so he is free to sign with the Bears before the start of the league’s new year.

In his eight-year career in the league, Byard has had 749 tackles, four sacks, 28 interceptions, and three forced fumbles. Per Pro Football Focus, Byard earned a 74.0 grade for the 2023 season and an 82.1 grade for his run defense.

NFL: Chicago Bears at Kansas City Chiefs
Sep 24, 2023; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; A general view of a Chicago Bears helmet against the Kansas City Chiefs during the game at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-USA TODAY Sports

