Dan Campbell is glad he doesn’t have to deal with Justin Fields anymore

Since the end of the previous season, Dan Campbell has been a great fan of Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields. In regards to Fields and his most recent professional decision, the head coach of the Detroit Lions is now feeling relieved.

This week, Dan Campbell discussed the transaction that sent Fields to the Pittsburgh Steelers from the NFC North, where he is anticipated to provide backup for seasoned player Russell Wilson. Campbell expressed his happiness at having Fields off their schedule following the three seasons in which they were forced to play the highly skilled quarterback.

I’m not going to lie, it’s nice to have Fields out of that division,” Detroit Lions coach Dan Campbell told reporters on March 26, via SB Nation reporter Jeremy Reisman.

Dan Campbell on the Justin Fields trade 👀 pic.twitter.com/TfO21p6WTO — Ficky (@itsfickybaby) March 26, 2024

With the exception of one, Fields has participated in every game against the Lions in the previous three seasons. He was not doing anything on Thanksgiving in 2021. Andy Dalton scored one touchdown and accumulated 317 yards to lead the Bears to a 16–14 victory. But Fields has participated in every game since then.

The Bears almost snatched both of their games against the Lions this past season. In the final five minutes of the fourth quarter, they let go of a commanding 16-point advantage. Fields ran for an extra 104 yards and completed 169 yards of passing with one touchdown.

At Soldier Field, the Bears defeated the Lions 28–13 in their most recent game. Fields then ran for 58 yards and another touchdown on the ground in addition to throwing for 233 yards and one touchdown. That enabled the Bears to level their season series with the Lions and complete the season on a five-game winning streak at home.

The Steelers traded a conditional 2025 sixth-round pick to the Bears in exchange for Fields earlier this month. The haul was considered significantly below what most expected Chicago to land for the 2021 first-round pick, who is expected to back up veteran Russell Wilson next season.

