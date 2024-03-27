NFL writer compares Caleb Williams-led Chicago Bears team to a Disney Princess story

Can the Chicago Bears equipment team order glass cleats for Caleb Williams this fall?

In a column Tuesday, an NFL writer unironically compared the idea of a Williams-led Bears team to a Disney Princess story. The expected Bears’ number-one pick has often been mentioned for wearing feminine clothes or using similar accessories.

Caleb Williams went viral this week

A story went viral this week about Williams attending a USC women’s basketball game with a few shades of pink on his body.

Many NFL fans are upset that Caleb Williams is wearing lip gloss, has a pink phone, pink nails, and a pink wallet. Leave the kid alone… https://t.co/dOLW0rrjVl pic.twitter.com/poa6f4L9vF — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 26, 2024

Williams is known for the occasional picture in a dress and painting his nails before football games.

Heisman winning college quarterback Caleb Williams who is projected to be the number one pick in the upcoming NFL draft showing he is already part of the club pic.twitter.com/oYXQd4XrBS — Vision4theBlind (@Vision4theBlind) December 11, 2023

The Chicago Bears are a Cinderella Story in the making

So, NFL.com columnist Adam Schein probably could have come up with a better comparison of the Bears’ trajectory for the 2024 season following the draft. Schein thinks Williams can make “magic,” and the Bears could be a Cinderella story.

Schein believes the Bears floor will be a ten-wins and a playoff appearance in the upcoming season. The way Schein described Williams was, well…a royal fantasy:

“Caleb Williams isn’t just a solid prospect — he’s sensational. Dreamy. He’s the kind of quarterback Bears fans have been waiting on for a lifetime or longer, since the days of Sid Luckman. I interviewed him after he won the Heisman Trophy in 2022 with a college football season for the ages at USC (4,537 passing yards, 42 passing TDs, five picks, 10 rushing TDs), and his smarts, humility, team-oriented nature and leadership skills poured through.

Was his 2023 as stunningly successful as his 2022? No — but he was still fantastic, throwing 30 TD passes against five picks (plus scoring 11 times on the ground), doing his best to compensate for an awful Trojans defense. Watching Poles, Eberflus and Allen (I love that the receiver showed up!) at Williams’ pro day, it was all too easy to envision Williams embarking on a C.J. Stroud-like run of rookie genius for Chicago. (In a juicy twist, Stroud’s Texans will face the Bears in the Pro Football Hall of Fame Game this August.)

In fact, as I've written before, I think Williams is one of the best QB prospects of the past 25 years — and I think he's going to have the greatest rookie season ever by a No. 1 pick at quarterback."

Bears fans are hoping this doesn't turn into a pumpkin.

Williams has the tools to succeed

The Bears will have enough pieces on offense for Williams to succeed. Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore should provide the best wide receiver duo I can remember in Chicago. They upgraded at running back with D'Andre Swift.

Now it's up to Williams to be the Bears' Joan of Arc.

