Chicago Bears to “continue install” of Caleb Williams after promising dinner conversation

The Chicago Bears coaching staff appears fully committed to Caleb Williams

We have reached a point in the offseason where it’s become pretty clear Caleb Williams will be the Chicago Bears’ choice of quarterback next season. With Justin Fields Finally moving on, the Bears look to “continue install” of their all but certain future quarterback.

Chicago Bears head coach Matt Eberflus had nothing but praise for the former Heisman trophy winner. “Outstanding” was the word used to describe Caleb Williams by Matt Eberflus. “Everything looks great in terms of his personality, his character, his football knowledge …” is what Matt Eberflus said when talking about Caleb Williams to NFL insider Tom Pelissero.

“He’s an outstanding young man, and everything looks great in terms of his personality, his character, his football knowledge …”#Bears coach Matt Eberflus joined me to talk Caleb Williams (and more) on @gmfb @nflnetwork pic.twitter.com/Qw39zaQYqG — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) March 26, 2024

Should there be little to no doubt left about Drafting Caleb Williams at No.1?

More and more reports have been coming out that Caleb Williams is the guy, and that Chicago should take him first overall. Except for former NFL quarterback Robert Griffin III, who thinks he should tell the Bears not to draft him. A concern about Williams is his ability to perform in all weather conditions, and Chicago certainly isn’t the warmest place to play in the NFL.

Others such as analyst Chris Simms seem to think Caleb Williams should no doubt be the first selection. I believe that if Caleb Williams is the guy he is perceived to be, he should be able to eventually adapt to the typical weather conditions in the windy city come football season. Whether it takes a couple of games or a couple of years.

But obviously, it is reasonable to expect a decently high level of play from Williams fairly early in his NFL career. Although the Chicago Bears got less than they originally hoped for from Justin Fields, they still have built a nice foundation of a team together during the offseason. Acquiring 6 time Pro Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen, and a talented running back D’Andre Swift.

