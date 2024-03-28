REPORT: Big-name ESPN analyst job ‘in jeopardy’ following comments on the Chicago Bears

REPORT: Following his comments on the Chicago Bears, Robert Griffin III could be replaced on ESPN

In the sports media world, the most knowledgeable takes aren’t always the most popular ones. It seems that nowadays, whatever can get clicks or views is what really sells, regardless of the information coming out of ones mouth. Hot takes are what is selling right now, and there seems to be almost no end in sight.

However, sometimes that isn’t the best plan of attack. With social media being so prominent now, clips are shared amongst millions within just a few minuets, and analysts are subject to criticism extremely early. One ESPN personality has been a hot topic of late, and that’s former NFL QB Robert Griffin III, who recently made headlines after his rant about Caleb Williams and the Chicago Bears, which you can view for yourself here.

Griffin knew exactly what he was doing during this video, and he riled up the entire Chicago Bears fanbase, as well as GM Ryan Poles. Poles recently said Griffin’s comments “pissed him off”, but also mentioned he’s looking forward to keeping the past in the past and focusing on the future of this organization.

Griffin thought Caleb Williams should refuse to be drafted by the Bears due to their history of not having a legit franchise QB, and failing to develop the ones they’ve drafted in the past.

Well, it seems ESPN may be looking to move on from the former Baylor alum, as the Athletic reported yesterday that he could be soon replaced by future Hall of Fame center Jason Kelce.

BREAKING: Robert Griffin III's job with ESPN for MNF is in “JEOPARDY” as the network is pursuing Jason Kelce to replace him. “Griffin III had been viewed as a rising star at the network, but he has leveled off.” (Via @TheAthletic) pic.twitter.com/ClUvXXYDLV — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) March 27, 2024

The Chicago Bears need to take Caleb Williams, regardless of the media ‘hoopla’ surrounding the situation

It’s not really a debate at this point, is it? It shouldn’t be.

Williams is by far the best prospect at the QB position in this draft, and has major upside and potential to be one of the games best. His arm talent and athletic ability alone make him desirable for every team looking for a new signal caller. The Chicago Bears cannot overthink this like they have done so many times in the past.

I believe Poles and company are tuning out the outside noise and focusing on the organizations best interests. Even if guys like Robert Griffin III continue to clown them publicly, it should be used at motivation to bring this organization back to the top.

Related Chicago Bears content: Caleb Williams ROASTS Barstool Sports Employee

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE