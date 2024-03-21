Caleb Williams is set to be QB 1 for the Bears in 2024

The NFL draft is a month away and the Bears almost have their man. That man is USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

A new report supports this claim. Posted by Bill Zimmerman of Windy City Gridiron, the source of information told WCG that the Bears are almost done with their evaluation of Williams. The source also confirmed a 99% chance that the Bears will be selecting Caleb Williams with the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft.

For the Bears to pass on Williams at this point, an enormous red flag would have to emerge. That is not expected to happen. Caleb Williams to the Bears first overall is a safe bet.

Not that this should surprise anyone, but was told this morning: Caleb Williams' evaluation is "90% to the finish line." And with that, it's "99% likely he will be the selection." A huge red flag would have to be discovered over the next 5 weeks and none are expected to arise. — Bill Zimmerman (@BillTZimmerman) March 21, 2024

All of Williams pre-draft assessments have been completed

With USC’s pro day in the books, the Bears have nearly completed the process of scouting Caleb Williams. Williams showed off his arm and mobility at USC’s pro day, all of which was as expected.

Williams seems to be leaving a good first impression off the field too. Williams spoke highly of the Bears trading for veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen. Williams talked about he knew Allen and how much he respected the receivers game. Williams called the Bears trading a fourth round pick for Allen “crazy”.

USC pro day gave the Bears organization and fans alike a real taste of who Caleb Williams really is. Without the national media spinning wild tales about Williams character, there seem to be no major red flags.

Granted a pro day does not tell you how a player will respond to frustrations on the field and in the locker room. But Williams said all the right things during his pro day, showing the world that he can navigate his way around the NFL media world.

Williams walks the line of confident but not cocky very well. He is confident in his skills but it doesn’t come off as arrogant. He knows how to speak and he absolutely knows how to throw a football.

Caleb Williams is walking into a much better situation than Justin Fields did when he first arrived in Chicago. The cards are being stacked in Williams favor to succeed.

Williams is an elite physical talent. His arm strength, accuracy and mobility are all off the charts. If Williams combines his physical talent with unbreakable work ethic, everyone else better watch out.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE