Hypothetical trade with Chicago Bears Khalil Herbert and Dallas Cowboys

The Chicago Bears have already made some big moves this off-season, including big pickups Keenan Allen, and D’Andre Swift. As well as trading former first-round draft pick quarterback Justin Fields, for much less than initially anticipated before the offseason.

The Dallas Cowboys meanwhile have been criticized for their lack of moves in the offseason after owner Jerry Jones reportedly said they were “all in” for next season coming off a disappointing first-round exit in last year’s playoffs. The Cowboys were unable to sign anyone during the first day of free agency, and haven’t been able to make any big moves. This trade wouldn’t be considered a big move, but it certainly could be a step in the right direction for the Cowboys.

In this hypothetical trade from Dallas Robinson of Pro Football Network, the Chicago Bears send Khalil Herbert to Dallas in exchange for the Cowboys compensatory sixth-round pick (No.216 overall) in the upcoming draft. While the Bears have two high-value picks including two in the top ten overall (including the No.1 pick), they are left with two others both being in the fourth round. The Bear’s strategy for the draft will likely include continuing to build around projected first-overall pick USC quarterback Caleb Williams.

Could the #DallasCowboys trade for #Bears RB Khalil Herbert? 💡 "Herbert could be a realistic addition for the cap-strapped Cowboys," says @DallasDRobinson. pic.twitter.com/mtQ0KibfwO — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) March 22, 2024

Does trading Khalil Herbert make sense for the Chicago Bears?

I think the trade would be beneficial to both teams. The Bears could use more draft stock to build around Caleb Williams and giving up Khalil Herbert is a possibility after signing their RB1 of the near future in D’Andre Swift. Oppositely the Cowboys’ former RB1 Tony Pollard recently signed with the Tennessee Titans and could look to add more young talent.

However, I think the Chicago Bears may look at this trade and feel the value of Khalil Herbert should be priced at a fourth or fifth round. Injuries were an issue last season for most of the Chicago Bears running backs including Herbert. The 25-year-old running back has shown his talent (when he can) and has a chance to be an established NFL running back.

