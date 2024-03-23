The Chicago Bears will bring in Brock Bowers for a top-30 2024 NFL Draft visit to get an up close and personal with one of their potential picks at number nine overall.

As part of the 2024 NFL Draft process the Chicago Bears are allotted 30 official visits with players who can come work out for them at Halas Hall. The Chicago Bears can then get an even deeper dive into that player as a person which is important when it comes to finding out the player’s character and what type of learning ability they have for the NFL game.

The Chicago Bears are bringing in Georgia tight end Brock Bowers who is one of the most talked about players the Bears could be targeting at the ninth overall pick in the first round.

I'm told Brock Bowers has an official 30 visit lined up with the @ChicagoBears — Tony Pauline (@TonyPauline) March 23, 2024

Bowers is another player hyped as a generational type of prospect in the 2024 NFL Draft. He’s a big strong fast athlete at the TE position. Bowers is 6-foot-3 243-pounds and runs in the 4.5 range and could wind up being a consistent Pro Bowl TE.

The Bears are expected to add weapons for new the new QB whether it’s Caleb Williams or someone else there is talk of adding someone to push Cole Kmet. Kmet however is already a top-10 in the NFL and has a solid backup in Gerald Everett that the Bears landed in free agency.

The hope is that the Bears can grab one of the top-3 wide receivers from the group of Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers and Rome Odunze. That might not be possible though if Harrison comes off the board at fourth overall.

If one of the top-3 WRs is not there then thought is Bowers might be the guy. Bowers is a Top-10 type of prospect with all of the tools for the position.

However, given the success of Kmet and the need for the Bears to add more draft picks it probably makes more sense for them to trade down, which would mean likely passing on Bowers at nine. If a trade down scenario presents itself, it would be foolish for the Chicago Bears not to add more draft capital to shore up the future core of players surrounding the newly minted QB.

