Could the Bears target offensive tackle Joe Alt with the number nine pick?

The 2024 NFL draft is stacked at many positions, one of which is the offensive line. The can’t-pass-on player in the offensive line category is Notre Dame tackle Joe Alt. Alt could fall into the Bears hands at number 9, if he does, he is a must-pick.

Joe Alt is listed at 6′ 7″ and weighs in at 283 pounds. To put it simply, Alt is a peak physical specimen. He is everything a coach looks for in an offensive tackle. His agility and lateral quickness are also quite shocking for a man of his size.

Alt is the consensus best offensive lineman in the 2024 NFL draft class.

As the Bears ponder how to use their No. 9 overall pick, Notre Dame offensive tackle Joe Alt is an intriguing option who could bookend their linehttps://t.co/X9meNDenZI via @CEmma670 pic.twitter.com/diAH03hBzs — 670 The Score (@670TheScore) March 21, 2024

Alt was an absolute force for Notre Dame, often eliminating the best pass rushers around the nation. Joe Alt has the potential to become a franchise foundation. Alt could hold down the left side of the Bears offensive line for the next decade.

Where Alt fits in the Bears’ long-term plans

The Bears progress towards building a championship offensive line has been slow. A major step was taken towards that goal in 2023. Ryan Poles selected Darnell Wright in the 2023 NFL draft. Wright has been a strong presence on the offensive line, especially in the run game.

Wright could still use some time to develop his pass blocking skills. Evidence from the 2023 Bears season shows that Wright will improve in that area over time. Wright looked much better in pass blocking scenarios towards the end of the season than he did in his first few games.

Pairing Darnell Wright with Alt would be a lethal combo. Alt and Wright together would immediately be one of the best run blocking duo’s in the entire NFL. And they would have the chance to turn into one of the best pass blocking pairs as well.

An elite offensive line is essential to any team trying to win a Super Bowl. The Bears could take a huge step towards that by drafting Joe Alt. However, that won’t be so easy.

Alt could be gone well before the Bears second pick

There are a handful of teams that need a strong presence at left tackle. Some of those teams have higher draft picks than the Bears. Two teams highly predicted to go after Alt are the Los Angeles Chargers and Tennessee Titans.

The Chargers have pick number five and the Titans have pick number seven in the 2024 NFL draft. Many mock drafts have the Titans taking Alt off the board at seven.

The Titans are the more likely landing spot for Alt because of the Chargers. The Chargers are in need of skill position players after the departure of Gerald Everett, Keenan Allen, and Mike Williams. The Chargers are predicted to go wide receiver with the fifth overall pick.

The whole NFL is aware of Joe Alt’s elite physical talent, he will be a hot commodity.

There are other strong offensive line prospects in the 2024 class, but Alt stands above the rest as the clear best.

The Bears could end up with the steal of the draft if Alt falls to pick number nine. Drafting a the best offensive lineman to protect a new quarterback would be a flawless first round.

A bad offensive line can really hinder a young quarterback’s potential growth. Ryan Poles should be doing whatever it takes to reinforce the Bears o-line.

One of the biggest issues with drafting Justin Fields was that the Bears o-line at the time was abysmal. Fields was constantly forced to scramble. Ideally, a young QB will have a solid o-line to help him settle in to the speed of the NFL.

The Bears o-line is better now than it was when Fields arrived. But it is by no means elite. Drafting Joe Alt could make it elite.

