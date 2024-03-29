2024 NFL draft: Bears showing major interest in potential Braxton Jones replacement

2024 NFL draft news: Chicago Bears showing interest in All-Pac 12 tackle Troy Fautanu

The best way to find success in the NFL is by having a great quarterback. That’s common knowledge at this point, right? You’ll only go as far as your signal caller will take you nowadays, as the league relies on offense throughout most of the season. Defense is still a major aspect, especially in the playoffs, but at the end of the day a solid option behind center is needed.

The Bears hope to address that need with their first overall pick in the 2024 NFL draft, as it will likely be USC QB Caleb Williams. He’s a stud in all aspects of his game, and has the potential to be a real game breaker at the next level, if he’s brought in and coached correctly.

Although the QB may be one of the most important positions on the field, keeping him upright is arguably even more paramount. The offensive line on any good team in this league has to be at the very least serviceable. Cohesion with all five members of the line is also much needed.

One member of this Bears offensive line that could be replaced this offseason is Braxton Jones, the teams starting left tackle. According to PFF, Jones had 9 penalties last season and allowed 2 sacks over the course of 724 offensive snaps played. Not awful, but not great either, and with Williams likely coming in left tackle is a position the Bears need to make sure is solid for the future.

Earlier this morning, Tony Pauline of SportsKeeda.com wrote a story on some of the University of Washington athletes in the 2024 NFL draft. He mentioned that the Bears could be in on All-Pac 12 tackle Troy Fautanu, if they decide to trade back in the first round.

Fautanu was meeting with the Philadelphia Eagles and Las Vegas Raiders after his workout. The Chicago Bears have also shown an interest in the talented blocker, so keep him on the radar if they trade out of the 9th spot.

Who is Troy Fautanu, and could the Bears really select him in the 2024 NFL draft?

Fautanu is a beast at the tackle position. Standing 6 feet 4 inches and weighing in at 317 pounds, Fautanu may be a little shorter than the typical left tackle, but he makes up for it with talent and pure strength. Impressively during his senior season in 2023, Fautanu played in 13 games and tallied a total of 845 snaps for the Huskies. He allowed 15 QB hurries, 2 QB hits, and 2 sacks while playing left tackle.

He’s a mobile, athletic force of nature on the left side who could turn into an All-Pro pass blocker someday in the NFL. Fautanu is quite strategic with his pass protection moves and he really showed it at Washington last year. The tape doesn’t lie.

…I appreciate a well executed cut block. DE wasn't ready for this one lol cc: Troy Fautanu

The movement from Fautanu is what got scouts talking about him at the combine. Some were saying he’s so agile and quick, he could’ve played tight end.

His run blocking approach will need work, and he needs to become more patient and calculated at the next level in order to maximize his potential. Fautanu’s growth in that area alone could turn him from a good tackle into a great one.

