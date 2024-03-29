Caleb Williams fires back at haters after pink phone and painted nails

Caleb Williams is undoubtedly the most well-known football player right now, and it is almost certain that he will be taken as the first overall draft pick. Williams marches to a different beat than we’ve seen in professional quarterbacks before, and he’s at the center of a culture war that’s been raging in and out of athletics for over a decade.

Caleb Williams, the former USC quarterback who is the Bears’ probable first-round pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, was in attendance at USC’s women’s basketball game against Kansas on Monday, wearing a pink wallet, phone, nails, and lipstick.

Days later, Gavin Morris, USC’s director of athlete relations, posted a video on X asking Williams to show him what his phone looked like.

Caleb Williams snaps back at the haters 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/kzYMAyH2KQ — Bears Nation (@BearsNationCHI) March 28, 2024

A number of people have wondered on social media, some in a negative tone, if Williams can be a leader of men in an NFL locker room as someone who has painted his nails, cried in his mother’s arms after a tough USC loss, and wore a dress-like clothing garment in GQ magazine.

There has also been a response to the criticism, with media celebrities such as Colin Cowherd, Kyle Brandt, and Robert Griffin III rejecting the notion that Williams’ nail painting will have an adverse effect on his performance as a professional quarterback.

Caleb Williams, arguably the most heralded quarterback prospect in a decade, spent the last two years playing collegiate football for USC. Caleb Williams stunned the college football world in 2022 when he won the Heisman Trophy. He has 4,537 yards and 42 touchdowns passing and 382 yards and 10 touchdowns rushing.

Obviously, there is also a great deal of ambiguity in the middle, where numerous other factors come into play should he fail, including the Bears’ enduring inability to develop exceptional quarterbacks. Regardless, Williams and the way he displays himself are likely to generate a lot of attention for the foreseeable future.

