REPORT: Chicago Bears interviewing Caleb Williams’ former coach for OC position

The Chicago Bears are set to interview a previous coach of top 2024 NFL Draft prospectus, Caleb Williams, this week for the vacant offensive coordinator job. The Bears could draft Williams with the number one pick in April’s draft, and the team needs to find an offensive coordinator who can groom the rookie quarterback into an NFL star.

Bears general manager Ryan Poles said last week the team would interview candidates for the offensive coordinator position who would be capable of coaching Justin Fields or whoever the team wants to take in the draft if they go that route.

The Chicago Bears are interviewing Caleb Williams’ former coach

According to Adam Schefter with ESPN, the Bears will interview former Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury for the offensive coordinator gig. Kingsbury served as USC’s senior offensive analyst and quarterback’s coach for the 2023 season.

Former Cardinals’ HC Kliff Kingsbury, a senior offensive analyst and quarterbacks coach at USC, is expected to interview for the Chicago Bears’ offensive coordinator job, per sources. Kingsbury’s USC QB Caleb Williams is expected to receive strong consideration to become the… pic.twitter.com/kVFaI65sCp — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 18, 2024

Kingsbury has a successful track record as an offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Per CCS Media files, Kingsbury coached several high-profile quarterbacks:

His college quarterback tree includes Patrick Mahomes, Baker Mayfield, Johnny Manziel, Case Keenum, and Davis Webb. Kingsbury helped Kyler Murray transition into the NFL and become a Pro Bowl quarterback.

Bears fans should not interpret Kingsbury’s interview as a sign Poles is leaning towards drafting Williams any more than Greg Roman’s interview is a sign they’re sticking with Fields.

However, if the Bears do hire Kingsbury, one would assume the team is doing it with the intent of drafting Williams.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE