Caleb Williams is opting to go it alone

Caleb Williams is opting to not be represented by an agent in the NFL. Williams will represent himself in any contract negotiations and or brand deals he is offered.

This news was reported by NBC Sports commentator and creator of ProFootballTalk.com, Mike Florio. Florio reported this news after the 2024 draft-eligible players and their agents’ list was published by the NFL Players Association.

“The list of draft-eligible players and their agents, published by the NFL Players Association on Wednesday, does not include the former USC quarterback. After sending a couple of texts, we’ve confirmed that Williams has not hired an agent — and he apparently does not plan to do so.” – Mike Florio

This means that Caleb Williams will be communicating with NFL teams personally. Anything and everything that happens in his career from now on will be by Williams’ design.

Why an NFL agent is so important

To choose to self-represent is a bold choice for Williams. Especially when you take into consideration some of the struggles other self-representing NFL players have had. More and more players are opting to do this, and while you don’t have to pay an agent and you truly get to choose how you are represented, it may cost you in the long run.

Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson’s long-term deal was delayed by the fact that he was handling his own contract, ultimately he got a great deal in Baltimore. (Arguably he could have done even better on the financial side of the contract if he had a skilled agent persuading other teams to try to sign him last year.)

An agent acts as an intermediary and an expert negotiator for their client. A good agent typically excels in navigating NFL politics, especially when it comes to the draft. An agent will often “pitch” his or her client to teams around the NFL and try to persuade them that drafting their client will be a good choice. This ideally (for the player) creating a bidding war for the right to draft them. The higher a player gets drafted, the bigger his rookie contract is.

A high profile and skilled agent could be the difference between a player being drafted in the top 10, versus the bottom ten of the first round without an agent.

Some players have been able to be successful at self-representation (like Bobby Wagner). This example however, seems to be far and few between. The impact of an agent cannot be understated.

Caleb Williams could get completely fleeced in contract negotiations if he isn’t prepared. Or he could make impossibly huge demands that no team is willing to agree to and his career could be over before it starts.

It will be interesting to see how this will play out for Caleb Williams. Choosing this agent-less path could be incredibly dangerous, or it could lead him to major financial and professional success.

