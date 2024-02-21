REPORT: Justin Fields hints Chicago Bears are blackballing him from new offensive coaching staff

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields appeared to hint this week he’s being held back from the newly hired offensive coaching staff this winter. The Bears fired offensive coordinator Luke Getsy and most of the offensive coaching staff during or following the season sans Chris Morgan, the offensive line coach.

Fields offered insight into how he’s bracing this offseason during an appearance on the 33rd Team‘s “St. Brown Bros” podcast, released on YouTube Wednesday. Fields addressed why he unfollowed the Bears on Instagram.

Justin Fields is tired of waiting for the Bears’ decision

Fields said he’s tired of seeing conjecture stories about the Bears’ plans at quarterback this offseason. Fields wants to stay with the Bears but said more than anything, he wants to know if general manager Ryan Poles plans to keep or trade him.

Fields said something that caught a few members of the media’s attention when discussing why he wants the Bears to let him know their plans at quarterback. Per CCS Media, Fields said he likes utilizing this time in the offseason to dissect game film:

“The biggest thing with all of this going on, right? I just want it to be over,” Fields said. “Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded. Let me know if I’m staying, this and that. Because I like watching film in the offseason, I like watching offense, seeing what they are going to do and all that.”

Are the Chicago Bears keeping Fields from the new offense?

Danny Parkins and Matt Spiegel discussed what Fields said about watching film. Parkins thinks the Bears might be keeping Fields away from new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron while Poles decides where he’s going at quarterback.

“[Fields] said right there, ‘I want to be studying film in the offseason.’ Does that mean he didn’t get Shane Waldron’s playbook,” Parkins asked. Parkins thinks Fields understands the Bears are in the process of getting ready to trade him this offseason.

“But when he said, ‘I want to be watching film in the offseason,’ while if he’s not talking to Shane Waldron about what’s going on. That seems to be a decent indication. He knows what’s going to happen.”

Fields could be loafing this offseason

The Bears would not keep Fields in the dark if he were their franchise quarterback. If it’s true the Bears are blackballing Fields from Waldron, then it’s only a matter of time before Poles announces a trade is set to happen.

Of course, Fields may voluntarily choose not to watch film with Waldron until Poles declares his intention to keep Fields. But it seems unlikely Fields would purposely loaf before an important fourth season on his rookie contract.

Why on earth would the Bears and Fields not want to get on the same page as soon as possible to fix an offense that couldn’t put up double digits against the Green Bay Packers in Week 18?

Maybe the answer is a player Fields follows on Instagram: Caleb Williams.

