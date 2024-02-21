Justin Fields has one little request about the Bears handling this quarterback decision

The 2024 NFL offseason is starting to heat up as the league descends on Indianapolis for the scouting combine next week. And the big story line will center around the Chicago Bears, the No. 1 pick in the draft and a decision with Justin Fields.

Chicago is holding the No. 1 overall pick with the chance to draft Caleb Williams out of USC as their potential franchise quarterback. If they did that, they would need to move on from Justin Fields and trade him ahead of the draft.

So far, the Bears really haven’t tipped their hand on what they will do but there has been plenty of talk from national and local media outlets that they are leaning towards trading Justin Fields and drafting Williams.

And on Wednesday, Justin Fields was asked about the situation on an appearance on the 33rd Team’s podcast with brothers Amon-Ra and Equanimeous St. Brown. During the interview, he revealed a lot about the situation as well as his career in Chicago. Including one request on the pending decision for the Bears.

“The biggest thing with all of this going on right? I just want it to be over,” Fields said. “Like, just let me know if I’m getting traded. Let me know if I’m staying, this and that. Because I like watching film in the offseason, I like watching offense, seeing what they are going to do and all that.”

Justin Fields seems ready for a decision

It’s clear in that quote above that Fields is ready for a decision one way or the other. And can you blame him? All of the talk this offseason has been with Caleb Williams or Justin Fields and it probably gets a little annoying as he alluded to in his reasoning for unfollowing the Bears on social media.

He’s got a point too.

Fields does want to know the decision so he can start getting to work on things. While it wouldn’t be official until the new league year starts in March, a trade can be agreed upon and Fields would have a sense of where he’s going.

The other factor in this is that Ryan Poles and the front office could take their time and get the best offer out there for Fields if they do decide to trade him. They really are in no rush right now but have received some interest according to a report from Albert Breer this week:

Such is the case with the Bears and Justin Fields—with the team having gotten a little insight into what his trade value may be. Chicago staffers got inquiries from other teams on Fields in Mobile. And while the Bears haven’t shopped Fields, those conversations did allow the team to start to gauge the 2021 first-rounder’s worth out there on the market.

The Bears are meeting over the next couple weeks to finalize plans at quarterback, with the expectation that they’ll have the plan in place in Indianapolis next week.

As Breer notes, the Bears should have a plan in place by this time next week when the scouting combine is in full swing in Indianapolis. That’s usually when things pick up, just like last year with the Bears talking to teams about trading No. 1 overall and eventually getting a deal done with the Carolina Panthers a few weeks later.

But this year is different and it really feels like the Bears know which way they are going with this decision, they just haven’t made it public, just yet. Buckle up as things should start getting interesting very soon.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE