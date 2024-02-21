It has been a crazy offseason for the Chicago Bears and their starting quarterback, Justin Fields. He finally speaks and clears some things up.

This has been one of the craziest offseasons for the Chicago Bears. They seem to be on the cusp of breaking out and starting a new era of winning football. In Year 3 of general manager Ryan Poles’ rebuild, it is crucial that the team takes a big step forward.

The biggest subject of attention this offseason is what Poles will do. With two top-ten picks, including the number one overall pick, and the third-highest salary cap space in the league, Poles’ decisions this offseason will send ripples throughout the NFL. Many teams covet a quarterback. They would love to have the top pick so they could choose between Caleb Williams, Drake Maye, or some other top prospect.

Additionally, the Chicago Bears have Justin Fields. For a lot of teams that cannot afford to trade for the top pick, they could afford to trade for Fields. Whatever Poles makes available, there will be teams that will want to make a deal.

The overall consensus is that the Chicago Bears will trade Fields. While he has shown flashes of greatness in his three years in Chicago, he has not been consistent. To be fair, however, he was in the midst of the rebuild. Poles decided to tear everything down, trading players with big contracts. In their place, he signed castoffs from other teams. These players were second, third, and fourth-string players, They were then put in a situation where they became starters.

That was a recipe for disaster, and it was. The Bears were 3-14 and lost their last 10 games in 2022. He also took a beating with the offensive line struggles with injury.

Now the Chicago Bears are in a position where they could reset the clock on the quarterback and part ways with Fields. Will Poles trade Fields and get his quarterback? That is the million-dollar question. Many people and teams around the league are clamoring to have an answer to that. They are looking out for any information that comes out.

Fields made a move and drove people nuts

To give you an idea of how crazy things are regarding the quarterback situation, Fields made a move on social media that caused an earthquake around the league. He unfollowed the Chicago Bears on his Instagram.

That move either confirmed what many people thought or made others rethink their ideas. If he unfollowed the team that means he was told that he would be traded, right? All the following mock drafts and speculation was that Fields was out. Add to that the reports that say Poles will have a decision made next week after he meets with other teams at the NFL Combine.

Well, that might not be the case after all.

Fields finally spoke out on the situation. He was on the St. Brown Brothers podcast. The podcast is hosted by Amon-Ra St. Brown and his brother Equanimeous. Equanimeous was Fields’ teammate for the past two seasons. He was able to use his friendship to garner one of the biggest interviews this offseason.

Fields spoke on several topics, some related to football and some not. Of course, the only thing fans wanted to find out about was his situation with the Chicago Bears. That topic was broached.

Why he unfollowed the Chicago Bears

Aman-Ra asked Fields directly about why he unfollowed the Bears. Fields said he was glad he asked him. He then wondered why people take social media so seriously.

I still mess with the Bears. I’m just trying to take a break. I unfollowed them and the NFL. I just not trying to have football on my timeline…Every post is either ‘Keep Fields’ or ‘Draft Caleb.’ Man, I’m tired of hearing the talk.

He went on to compare his relationship with the Bears to talking to a woman. He said that most times you don’t follow the woman you want the most. So Aman-Ra said that Fields messes with the Bears more now because he unfollowed them. Fields smiled and reiterated that he didn’t want that on his timeline.

You’d have to imagine that with all of the “Caleb Williams is this” and “Fields is that” talk does take a toll at some time. Fields said he was about to go on vacation so he did not want to see all of that.

It is important to note that Fields still has Chicago Bears pics on his profile. Also, below his name on the profile, it states his occupation as “Chicago Bears quarterback.” Additionally, not following your team isn’t that rare. Houston Texans quarterback C.J. Stroud doesn’t follow his team on Instagram.

On whether he wants to stay in Chicago

With all the intense scrutiny about the entire situation, could Fields just be tired of it all and want out? He said he loves the city and wants to stay with the Bears. However, he understands the business part of the NFL.

Yeah, of course, of course I want to stay. To be honest…I can’t see myself playing in another place. I know how the league is…If it was up to me I’d stay in Chicago. I love the city, the city is lit. It’s a business, I have no control over it. Whatever happens, happens.

Fields also showed that he was tired of all the talk. He said he wanted it all to be over. Let him know if he is staying or getting traded. Either way, he wants a resolution soon.

So do we, Justin. So do we.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE