REPORT: Justin Fields confirms he ditched the Chicago Bears and 1 other major account on Instagram

Justin Fields confirmed he unfollowed the Chicago Bears and another major Instagram account during an appearance on the 33rd Team‘s “St. Brown Bros” podcast released on YouTube Wednesday afternoon.

Justin Fields unfollowed the Chicago Bears

Fields’ Instagram was the subject of much conjecture Monday evening when screenshots of Fields’ following list showed the quarterback no longer followed the Bears. It was unclear when, why, or if Fields unfollowed the Bears until Wednesday.

Screenshots of Fields’ Instagram moved the betting market. Fields is following several Atlanta Falcons offensive players on Instagram, and the Falcons surged right behind the Pittsburgh Steelers as a team that could land Fields before the 2024 season.

Fields is still with the Bears

Fields addressed the situation during his interview on the “St. Browns Bros” podcast this week. Fields said he still messes with the Bears but did not want to see constant conjecture about what Chicago will do with himself, Caleb Williams and the number-one pick on his timeline this offseason.

Fields said he didn’t just unfollow the Bears; he also unfollowed the NFL.

“Why do people take social media so serious like,” Fields asked.” I still mess with the Bears. I’m just trying to take a little break. I unfollowed the Bears and the NFL, bro. I’m not trying to have football on my timeline. I know y’all mess with a girl EQ [St. Brown], especially you. Just because you don’t follow the girl on [Instagram] don’t mean you’re not messing with her.

Fields just wants this process to be over

Fields added that he is ready for the Bears to decide on his future with the team.

The way Fields described messing with the Bears is the way broken-up couples talk about 3 A.M. booty calls. The relationship is over, but he can still have a little fun before moving on, albeit at the risk of his mental health.

Fields didn’t follow the Bears or the NFL because he knows he’s being traded. In fact, Fields said in the interview he hoped to stay with the Bears. But he unfollowed both accounts because of the endless reports coming out about his name that he cannot control. One can’t blame Fields for feeling that.

We’re all ready for the Bears to announce their decision on Fields.

