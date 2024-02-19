Chicago Bears Twitter is on fire after discovering Justin Fields ‘unfollowed’ the team on Instagram

Chicago Bears Twitter was lit after reports surfaced Monday evening quarterback Justin Fields is not following the team on his Instagram account. Many fans are taking the gesture as a sign Fields knows he is about to be traded from Chicago.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick

There has been much speculation about the Bears future with Fields this offseason after the Carolina Panthers handed Chicago’s general manager, Ryan Poles, the number one pick in April’s draft. Many analysts believe the Bears are on course to draft top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams.

Justin Fields isn’t following the Bears

Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer reported Monday the Bears had conversations with teams interested in trading for Fields during the Senior Bowl two weeks ago. Fans noted Fields “unfollowed” the Bears on his Instagram page a few hours later.

Justin Fields doesn't follow the #Bears on Instagram anymore… pic.twitter.com/U6aRsj5N8m — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) February 20, 2024

No one sent screenshots where Fields had followed the Bears. It should also be noted Fields is wearing his Bears uniform on his Twitter profile and Instagram page. He also has the Chicago Bears name on his profile.

Bears Twitter reacts to Fields not following the team

Here are the best reactions to Fields not following the Bears on Instagram.

Justin Fields unfollowed the Chicago Bears on Instagram… pic.twitter.com/EXmWVoieHZ — Chi BC2 (@BC2__) February 20, 2024

I wonder if Fields will get traded to The Falcons. — Jackson Johnson (@Jackson09960335) February 20, 2024

Justin fields unfollowed the bears on Instagram 💔💔 pic.twitter.com/oMwWVGqlon — justH1M fields defender (@zachknowsball) February 20, 2024

He's going to the Steelers… — Ben (@HowUBenFeller) February 20, 2024

Yessir lol … back those bags — BiggBreeze (@BigBreezy29) February 20, 2024

Means that SOMETHING happened. We have seen other players do that and stay on the team. Maybe he was informed he will be traded? Maybe he demanded an answer and Poles didn't commit to him yet? — Bears Brazil (@BearsBrazil) February 20, 2024

He follows them on X. What does that mean? — Boxing and Bears (@DrapakBoxing) February 20, 2024

Yet, it's written in his Instagram profile lol he doesn't post a lot either — Chicagoan West Sider by birth (@NayelySpring910) February 20, 2024

