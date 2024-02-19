Trending
Bears

Chicago Bears Twitter is on fire after discovering Justin Fields ‘unfollowed’ the team on Instagram

Jordan SiglerBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Chicago Bears at Las Vegas Raiders Justin Fields
Jan 7, 2024; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) throws a pass during warmups prior to the game against the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-USA TODAY Sports

Chicago Bears Twitter was lit after reports surfaced Monday evening quarterback Justin Fields is not following the team on his Instagram account. Many fans are taking the gesture as a sign Fields knows he is about to be traded from Chicago.

The Chicago Bears have the No. 1 pick

Chicago Bears Caleb Williams
Sep 23, 2023; Tempe, Arizona, USA; USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams (13) throws against the Arizona State Sun Devils during the first half at Mountain America Stadium, Home of the ASU Sun Devils. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-USA TODAY Sports

There has been much speculation about the Bears future with Fields this offseason after the Carolina Panthers handed Chicago’s general manager, Ryan Poles, the number one pick in April’s draft. Many analysts believe the Bears are on course to draft top quarterback prospect Caleb Williams.

Justin Fields isn’t following the Bears

Justin Fields Chicago Bears
Dec 31, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA;  Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) during the second half against the Atlanta Falcons at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Sports Illustrated‘s Albert Breer reported Monday the Bears had conversations with teams interested in trading for Fields during the Senior Bowl two weeks ago. Fans noted Fields “unfollowed” the Bears on his Instagram page a few hours later.

No one sent screenshots where Fields had followed the Bears. It should also be noted Fields is wearing his Bears uniform on his Twitter profile and Instagram page. He also has the Chicago Bears name on his profile.

Bears Twitter reacts to Fields not following the team

NFL: Philadelphia Eagles at Chicago Bears Justin Fields
Dec 18, 2022; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields (1) rushes the ball against the Philadelphia Eagles during the first quarter at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-USA TODAY Sports

Here are the best reactions to Fields not following the Bears on Instagram.

