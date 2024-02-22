Matt Eberflus called defensive plays for most of last season.

The Chicago Bears finished the 2023 season 7-10, including a promising 4-2 finish. The offseason is in full swing, and there have already been some major decisions: Sticking with head coach Matt Eberflus, the firing of offensive coordinator Luke Getsy, the following selection of new offensive coordinator Shane Waldron and new defensive coordinator Eric Washington.

Eberflus met with the Chicago media on Thursday afternoon, While speaking with reporters, Eberflus confirmed that he will be the Bears’ defensive play-caller moving forward for the 2024 season

Matt Eberflus confirms he will call defensive plays in 2024. — Patrick Finley (@patrickfinley) February 22, 2024

Last season, Eberflus took over play-calling duties, and he eventually hired Phil Snow as a defensive analyst and advanced scout. The Bears’ defense thrived under Eberflus’ play-calling, allowing the fifth-fewest points in the league in the second half of the year.

Matt Eberflus kept all of his defensive position coaches after the unit improved to one of the best in the league during the second half of the season.

Last season, expectations fluctuated, with some believing the squad could make the playoffs and others predicting they would repeat as the NFL’s worst team. Things turned out to be closer to the latter than the former, but it’s evident that they’ve developed as a football squad. The run defense has improved from one of the worst in the league to one of the finest. The arrival of Montez Sweat greatly helped the pass rush. Jaylon Johnson is playing some of the finest ball of his career.

