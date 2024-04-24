Caleb Williams worked out with Rome Odunze, other Chicago Bears wide receivers

Speculation of what the Chicago Bears will do with the No.9 overall pick has been brewing after Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze tweeted about their journey to Detroit together. The Bears had meetings with both during the offseason and the two even connected after that for private workouts.

But there’s an important detail that Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network revealed.

Williams and Odunze weren’t the only two players at a private workout this offsesaon together as that session included Chicago Bears wide receivers DJ Moore and Keenan Allen as well:

Caleb Williams and Rome Odunze didn’t just take the same flight to Detroit for the draft: I’m told Odunze recently caught balls from Williams … who also was throwing with #Bears WRs Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore. Chicago owns the Nos. 1 and 9 picks, and hosted Odunze on a visit. pic.twitter.com/Axc4PBzlSe — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) April 23, 2024

Will the Chicago Bears add more weapons for Caleb Williams?

It’s expected that the Bears will be targeting a receiver that can develop alongside Caleb Williams with their second first-round pick. In fact ESPN’s latest mock draft has the Bears selecting the Washington star at 9.

The Chicago Bears seem to be doing everything they can to support Caleb Williams becoming their quarterback of the future. Drafting Rome Odunze would be adding yet another weapon to what looks to be an already high-powered offense. The Bears got a very solid pickup this offseason by signing former Philidelphia Eagles running back De’Andre Swift. He had a very solid season last year and was able to break 1,000 yards rushing, and has shown in the past his ability to be a pass-catching running back. Offering Caleb Williams yet another reliable target to throw to.

If the Chicago Bears were to trade the pick, however, it becomes unlikely they would look to draft Rome Odunze whether they trade up or down. Marvin Harrison Jr. is considered by many to be the wide receiver in the entire draft class.

I don’t believe he is worth trading up for, however, especially if the Bears feel confident in Rome Odunze’s ability. If they were to trade down, they could target an edge rusher which is a position of concern for the Bears. But it may be more likely that they find another way to support Caleb Williams, such as an offensive lineman.

Though drafting a star receiver to play alongside Williams is sure to bring a tremendous amount of excitement to the Bears fan base.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE