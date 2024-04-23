Is Caleb Williams hinting at a future partnership?

With the draft coming in only a few days Caleb Williams has perhaps given us a clue as to where the Chicago Bears will be looking with their second first-round pick. There is still very much a question mark as to what the Bears will be looking to do with the No.9 overall pick. Whether they will hold onto it, or look to trade up or down in the draft. Most assume the Bears will be looking to support Caleb Williams in one way or another.

There have been many receiving options that are speculated to be targets for the Chicago Bears. The favorite to be the first receiver taken in is Marvin Harrison Jr., and it’s logical to assume he may not be around all the way down at pick No.9. So unless they were to trade up (which is very possible) it would be unlikely they could draft him. More realistic receiving options at No.9, are Rome Odunze, Malik Nabers, and tight end Brock Bowers. The Bears have had top-30 visits with all three.

Oh shit yall I just saw Rome Odunze on my flight to Detroit!! Big fan! 😂 — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 23, 2024

With this being well known it makes this Caleb Williams tweet more of a big deal. Some believe Rome Odunze is the safer pick compared to any other receiver in the draft. Rome Odunze has the frame of a receiver who can be a WR1 at the NFL level. His ability to win balls is special, and there’s no doubt he has playmaking attributes. The Chicago Bears Recently traded for 6-time Pro-Bowl wide receiver Keenan Allen. Not only would Caleb Williams have a talented and experienced receiver to throw to in his first year, but also a highly talented young receiver that he could gel with early on.

By tweeting just days before the draft whether Caleb Williams meant to or not he has stirred up even more speculation on where the Chicago Bears will look to go with their No.9 overall pick. A wide receiver room of Keenan Allen, Dj Moore, and Rome Odunze is one Caleb Williams would certainly be happy with.

Rome Odunze replies to William’s tweet

To stir speculation up even more Rome Odunze responded to Caleb William’s tweet. Jokingly he responded saying he is the pilot and “I’ll (he’ll) get Caleb to Detroit safely!”. It is clear both players are living in the moment, and are excited to soon be drafted to the NFL in the upcoming days.

I’m actually the pilot this morning. Don’t worry I’ll get Caleb to Detroit SAFELY!#nosoulshaveperished https://t.co/3P9OCV7py4 — Rome Odunze (@RomeOdunze) April 23, 2024

