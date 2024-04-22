2024 NFL Draft: The Bears could buy their way into the top 5 as the Cardinals look to sell

On Monday morning, Adam Schefter dropped a report that could change the landscape of the 2024 NFL Draft. Schefter’s report has an extra influence on the Bears who are seemingly keen on drafting a wide receiver.

NFL insider Adam Schefter reports that the Arizona Cardinals have advertised that the number four pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is up for trade.

According to Schefter, no offers have surfaced as of yet. However, he said if a trade is to happen, don’t expect it until the Cardinals are on the clock.

Arizona general manager Monti Ossenfort has advertised, with the No. 4 overall pick, his team is open for business. But no sales are expected to be final until the Cardinals are on the clock. Here’s how Ossenfort worked it last year: pic.twitter.com/GxyY79j3y9 — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) April 22, 2024

Why would the Bears trade up in the 2024 NFL Draft?

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the consensus number one rated wide receiver in this years draft. He has elite physical attributes that allow him to create separation against the best defensive backs. Harrison Jr. has a very large catch radius, allowing him to catch all types of passes.

One area of improvement is the route tree. He sometimes relies on his physical abilities to get open too often. his route running definitely needs some fine tuning. However, that can be said about nearly any college wide receiver. Developing into a high quality route runner is very doable in the NFL.

Harrison Jr. would have a great opportunity to develop his route running in Chicago. DJ Moore and Keenan Allen are great role models when it comes to running routes.

Trading up to snag Harrison Jr. would mean the Bears drafted the number one quarterback and wide receiver in the 2024 NFL Draft. That would be a fantastic draft, one for the ages whether it worked out or not.

The next thing to think about is, what would it take? Would it be worth it to trade up five spots with the Cardinals to select Harrison Jr.?

What it might take to trade up a draft Marvin Harrison Jr.

Marvin Harrison Jr. is the mostly highly scouted and touted receiver in the 2024 class. The right to draft someone who all experts are saying is a generational talent has massive value.

The top five picks in the 2024 NFL Draft are extra valuable this year because of the deep quarterback class. There are a handful of teams who are sitting outside the top ten who could be looking to trade up to get a quarterback.

The Cardinals are also in need of a wide receiver, and Harrison Jr. could solidify their receiving core for a decade. The fact that Arizona is entertaining trades for their first-round pick means one thing. The Cardinals must be expecting a haul in return.

The Bears would send the ninth pick to Arizona, that much is certain. After that the potential trade assets become murky. What players if any is Ryan Poles willing to move to trade up? Most of the players on the Bears roster are there out of need. Maybe the cardinals would be interested in a young player like Tyler Scott.

The Bears don’t have a lot of draft capital in the 2024 NFL Draft. The Chicago Bears have four picks in this years draft. Two first-round picks, one third-round pick, and one fourth-round pick. The third or fourth round picks could be added to a deal with Arizona to trade up.

Again, this might not be enough to to the high demand for a top five pick this year. The Bears could easily be outbid by another team. Or the Cardinals could not be satisfied with any packages the Bears have to offer.

