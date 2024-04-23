Chicago Bears are comfortable with the picks they have

The Chicago Bears GM claims to be content with the picks they have now. The Bears have two massive picks within the top 10 (No.9 and No.1 overall ) in this year’s upcoming draft. It’s as close it can get to a guarantee the Bears will take Caleb Williams with their first pick. There’s still plenty of speculation on what the Bears will do with their next pick. After the two first-rounders, they’re left with only two picks in the entire seven-round draft.

Other than the two first-round picks, Chicago has one third-round pick and one fourth-round pick. Part of the speculation of the Bear’s second first-round pick is if they will be looking to trade up or down in the draft. Trading down would likely mean they would acquire more total draft picks, and be able to further deepen their roster.

Ryan Poles said he doesn't feel the need to add more picks, even though the Bears have only four picks. "If that happens, that's great. Whatever we need to do to accomplish what we're trying to do," Poles said. — Sean Hammond (@sean_hammond) April 23, 2024

While it is true four isn’t a lot of total picks in an NFL draft, the level of talent the Chicago Bears will be able to gain with their two picks inside the top 10, they have plenty of value in their picks to have a successful draft. Ryan Poles should feel no need to stress about acquiring more picks in the draft. They will still be able to acquire decent talent to accompany their two biggest picks in their overall draft haul.

With this being said how successful this draft is viewed in the future is dependent on how the Chicago Bears handle their No.9 overall pick. If they do choose to draft a player with the pick, it will be important that he is successful in his time with the Bears. If they were to trade it and acquire more picks, the overall success of one player (not including Caleb Williams) would be less important.

