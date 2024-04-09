Chicago Bears expected No. 1 pick Caleb Williams draws troubling NFL comparison

Expected Chicago Bears’ draft pick Caleb Williams drew a terrible comparison to an NFL quarterback from ESPN this week. One of the dumbest parts of the pre-draft-filler period is when analysts compare prospects to a future NFL peer.

Caleb Williams has been compared to a few different QBs

Since he announced he was declaring for the draft this year, Williams has been compared to everyone from Patrick Mahomes to Ryan Leaf. Probably the most well-known comparison has been to former Bears torturer Aaron Rodgers.

Williams was compared to Russell Wilson

ESPN recently published an article comparing top rookie prospects to NFL players. Bill Connelly compared Williams to Russell Wilson because of their ability to throw outside the pocket:

Uses his legs to buy time outside of the pocket? Check. Wilson threw 20% of his passes outside the pocket from 2012 to 2021, and Williams (USC) came in at 23% from 2021 to 2023. Combines excellent efficiency with elite playmaking? Check. Wilson completed 65% of his passes at 12.0 yards per completion — well over the league average of 11.4 — in Seattle. Williams completed 67% of his passes at 13.7 yards per completion in college. Granted, Williams won’t have to wait until the third round to hear his name called; he has all the tools you would want from a No. 1 pick.

Ooof.

Chicago Bears fans should not be worried about the comparison

I don’t see many similarities between Wilson and Williams when I watch their tape. Wilson’s play is much more mechanical and robotic. Williams plays looser than Wilson, and the ball leaves his hand much quicker and easier than Justin Fields’ new tutor.

Frankly, Williams appears to be his own player, and there isn’t a good overall comparison for him. At the most, I’d say he does share a few traits with other quarterbacks.

Williams’ comparison wasn’t the only goofy one for rookie quarterbacks this season. Mel Kiper Jr. compared Box Nix to Drew Brees.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE