Trending
Subscribe For Updates
Bears

Montez Sweat makes very BOLD promise about Bears 2024 season

Andrew ProuseBy 2 Mins Read
NFL: Detroit Lions at Chicago Bears Montez Sweat Matt Eberflus
Dec 10, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) walks off the field after a game against the Detroit Lions at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

Montez Sweat vows results in his first full season as a member of the Chicago Bears

Montez Sweat made a major impact on the Bears when he arrived in the middle of the 2023 season. Now 2024 is here and Sweat promises to have an even bigger impact.

Tuesday morning Montez Sweat joined the Green Light podcast with host former NFL defensive end Chris Long. In the interview, Sweat talked about his time in Washington, discussed his desires for a new Bears stadium, and confirmed he does NOT eat a hotdog Chicago style.

Most importantly, Sweat talked about the Bears-Packers rivalry.

Sweat is already tired of the Packers

To end off the podcast Chris Long asked Montez Sweat what the ceiling is for the Bears in 2024. Here is how Sweat responded:

“Of course, the goal every year is to go get a super bowl, and I think, honestly, we really want to win the division of course, we want to win the division, that’s the goal.

I’m telling you right now man, I am not losing to Green Bay this year. I can’t do it, I can’t do it man. We’re not losing to Green Bay this year and we are going to create a real rivalry over there.”

NFL: Carolina Panthers at Chicago Bears
Nov 9, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Chicago Bears defensive lineman Montez Sweat (98) is interviewed for television after a 16-13 win over the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-USA TODAY Sports

That is what you like to hear. Sweat is as tired of the Packers as every Bears fan is. Sweat has already immersed himself in Bears culture. He is determined to end the Packers winning streak vs the Bears.

Having high expectations of winning the division is what the team should be aiming for. The team is all in on winning, now it’s time to see if that translates to the gridiron.

 

 

 

 

 

messagebordbanner

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE

Share.

Andrew Prouse is a sports writer covering Chicago professional sports. Combining two of his passions, sports and writing is a dream come true. He currently resides in Washington state. Follow Andrew and all his stories on Twitter: @apro1799

Related Posts

Leave A Reply