Montez Sweat vows results in his first full season as a member of the Chicago Bears

Montez Sweat made a major impact on the Bears when he arrived in the middle of the 2023 season. Now 2024 is here and Sweat promises to have an even bigger impact.

Tuesday morning Montez Sweat joined the Green Light podcast with host former NFL defensive end Chris Long. In the interview, Sweat talked about his time in Washington, discussed his desires for a new Bears stadium, and confirmed he does NOT eat a hotdog Chicago style.

Most importantly, Sweat talked about the Bears-Packers rivalry.

Sweat is already tired of the Packers

To end off the podcast Chris Long asked Montez Sweat what the ceiling is for the Bears in 2024. Here is how Sweat responded:

“Of course, the goal every year is to go get a super bowl, and I think, honestly, we really want to win the division of course, we want to win the division, that’s the goal. I’m telling you right now man, I am not losing to Green Bay this year. I can’t do it, I can’t do it man. We’re not losing to Green Bay this year and we are going to create a real rivalry over there.”

That is what you like to hear. Sweat is as tired of the Packers as every Bears fan is. Sweat has already immersed himself in Bears culture. He is determined to end the Packers winning streak vs the Bears.

Having high expectations of winning the division is what the team should be aiming for. The team is all in on winning, now it’s time to see if that translates to the gridiron.

