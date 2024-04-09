Caleb Williams schools college football commentator who said the QB lacks experience with adversity

Caleb Williams is no stranger to critiques, criticism, and hate comments. A great QB prospect who is flashy and outspoken will always have major media attention, good or bad.

Tuesday Williams responded to a clip on X (formerly Twitter) in which college football commentator Greg McElroy said Caleb Williams has never dealt with adversity in his football career.

McElroy’s unsubstantiated claim about Williams

For context, here is what Greg McElroy said about Williams that incited a response from the QB.

“The number one thing that concerns me most about Caleb Williams, I look at all the players that have been drafted number one, number two, number three, way up there near the top of the draft. And seldom are the guys that ultimately go on to become elite players, every single one of them has a gigantic chip on their shoulder. They are mad at the world or they create some type of false narrative about themselves that people don’t believe in them. Caleb Williams has never had that. Caleb Williams, from the time he stepped on campus at Oklahoma to the time he stepped on campus at USC he has never experienced adversity. Very little adversity as far as he was received, as he was portrayed as the next best guy. Even when they went seven and six this year, it wasn’t because of Caleb, he did his part. I do wonder, is there a sense of entitlement, is there the chip on the shoulder that is going to keep him going, 10-12 years down the road the way it does Mahomes who’s still pissed that he got drafted tenth. I think the chip on the shoulder aspect is something I valued more in recent years. And I’m just not 100% sure Caleb Williams has that.”

The full video of Greg McElroy talking about why he is concerned about Williams can be watched in full below.

So @GregMcElroy likes Caleb Williams. He has one concern: "Caleb Williams has never experienced adversity…I do wonder, is there a sense of entitlement, is there the chip on the shoulder that's going to keep him going 10-12 years down the road the way it does Mahomes." pic.twitter.com/nJxGI99AIY — Kevin Clark (@bykevinclark) April 9, 2024

Williams responds with data

Caleb Williams responded to the video of McElroy and proceeded to debunk the claim that the QB has lacked adversity.

Caleb Williams mentions three major instances of adversity in his college football career.

Williams states that he did not start his freshman year of college. Which means the Oklahoma coaching staff was not convinced he was starting material when he first arrived there. Williams had to earn his starting spot, it was not given to him.

Then Caleb brings up his hamstring injury from the 2022 Pac-12 Championship game. Williams hamstring injury left the QB unable to play his best, resulting in a USC loss. Per the definition of adversity that Caleb Williams provides, he has in fact experienced it.

Williams finally mentions the poor end to his college career. USC looked bad all year long and it wasn’t just on defense. Williams himself struggled as well. He frequently found his team in a hole and he desperately tried to dig them out.

Let’s go back to school again 😂🤦🏽‍♂️cause I’m bored rn.. Adversity:

“A state or instance of serious or continued difficulty or misfortune.” Y1. Didn’t start freshman year.

Y2. Popped hammy championship game 1st Q. Lost bc of my hammy.

Y3. 7-5 my last year of college ball. https://t.co/360cZjUGzD — Caleb Williams (@CALEBcsw) April 9, 2024

Another thing to point out that Caleb did not mention, the internet. Caleb Williams has been criticized for every single thing he does. From his on the field play to what he does off of it, the internet rips Williams constantly. People are already saying he will fail in Chicago, and he hasn’t taken a single NFL snap.

McElroy claims Williams has never been received negatively, McElroy is wrong. The internet loves to pick on Williams and is convinced he is the next big draft bust.

Final thoughts

Almost every claim about Caleb Williams character holds no water.

He continues to prove people wrong at every turn. he impressed at his pro day and in his visit to Halas Hall. He seems to be handling himself just fine as he gets closer to joining the NFL. He has not been in any legal trouble and has no real controversy surrounding him.

The best people can come up with is Caleb Williams sometimes paints his nails and has a pink phone case. That is the most “controversial” thing he has done so far.

The young man is a good football player and knows how to handle himself in professional situations.

It is too early to be labeling Williams a bust or a failure. Williams is walking into a great situation with the Bears. The team is ready for a quarterback and the players are hungry to compete. The real test of physical and mental abilities comes in September when the Bears return to the field.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE