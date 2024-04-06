Unless Ryan Poles is using the largest pre-draft NFL smokescreen in history the Chicago Bears are drafting Caleb Williams first overall and changing the entire trajectory of their franchise for the first time ever.

The Chicago Bears are doing something unprecedented in the history of their franchise and in the history of the NFL. First, they are drafting a QB first overall for the first time in the history of their organization. Second, they are adding players to support that QB at a level that no other rookie QB has been supported at in the history of the NFL.

According to ESPN Stats Inc no team has ever added a QB into a more stable and QB friendly situation than the Chicago Bears are prepared to do if and when they add Caleb Williams.

A lot of Bears mock drafts are coming up WR at No. 9 even after Chicago added Keenan Allen to mix with DJ Moore, a situation that further supports a rookie QB taken at No. 1. Check out this 👀 popping stat 🔽 Per @ESPNStatsInfo, there has never been a QB selected in the top… https://t.co/s1265cXkNx — Courtney Cronin (@CourtneyRCronin) April 6, 2024

The Chicago Bears are the PERFECT situation for Caleb Williams

No team in the history of the NFL has supported a rookie QB by adding two pass catchers who had over 1,200 yards receiving the prior year. That’s what the Chicago Bears are doing for Caleb Williams by adding Keenan Allen to DJ Moore. They’re also potentially adding a future number one receiver at the number nine overall spot if one of the top-3 WRs in the 2024 NFL Draft happens to fall to them at number nine.

Adding a third potential number one caliber WR in either Marvin Harrison Jr. Malik Nabers or Rome Odunze would mean the Chicago Bears are shifting away from the run the ball and play defense philosophy and supporting the QB as the primary weapon to winning a Super Bowl and it would be the first time they were dedicated to doing just that.

The Chicago Bears under Ryan Poles seem to be seeking to a maximize the potential of a rookie QB in the Windy City. By doing so they’re nearly guaranteeing that that new QB will succeed at a high level. And if he’s a generational talent like Caleb Williams is being hyped as, it means the Chicago Bears will be competing for the playoffs every year over the next 10 to 15 years.

