Could the Chicago Bears trade up to find a young wide receiver to pair with Caleb Williams?

The 2024 NFL draft will play a huge role in the future of the Chicago Bears franchise. They have put all the eggs in Caleb William’s basket, and his success will have much to do with the team around him. The Bears have already acquired a veteran Pro Bowl wide receiver in Keenan Allen and may want to provide more weapons to the USC quarterback

A new mock draft released by The 33rd Team has two teams trading for picks inside the top five. In this scenario the Minnesota Vikings trade up to number two looking to replace Kirk Cousins, and the Chicago Bears trade up to take Washington wide receiver Rome Odunze after his run to the National Championship game. Odunze is one of many wide receivers projected to be early first-round draft picks, including LSU receivers Malik Nabers, and Brian Thomas Jr. Of course, the prospect many believe is the most talented in the draft Marvin Harrison Jr. will also be on the Bear’s radar.

Many questions arise when looking at this mock draft, such as whether or not Rome Odunze will be their number one target when looking at wide receiver options. Another receiving option is Georgia tight end Brock Bowers, a target the Bears have looked at as well. The Chicago Bears have met with multiple wide receivers including Malik Nabers and Marvin Harrison Jr. It will be interesting to see how other teams’ picks will affect the Bears’ draft choices.

The Vikings swing a blockbuster to move up to No. 2 for Drake Maye 🔄👀 Top 8 of our first mock from @DianteLeeFB 📝 pic.twitter.com/AGldPC2Atq — The 33rd Team (@The33rdTeamFB) April 8, 2024

Why the ninth pick is the most important decision the Bears will make during the draft

It’s nearly set in stone Caleb Williams will be the Chicago Bears quarterback in 2024, the mystery lies in their second first-round pick at number nine. If their top receiving option(s) are gone, will they settle for the next best guy, or will they look to fill other concerns such as the edge rusher position? Or will they trade up to ensure they get their guy? Another option is trading back and acquiring assets while also drafting someone who they feel good about.

Another player the Chicago Bears are meeting with is Texas wide receiver Xavier Worthy who had the fastest 40-yard dash in the combine. He however is expected to be a later first-round draft pick, so it’s reasonable to assume he would be a target if they were to trade back. There are sure to be teams who are looking to trade up during the draft and the Bears will definitely be listening to offers. The question will be whether the Bears will be more enticed to get their guy, or whether they bite on a trade offer.

