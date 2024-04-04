REPORT: Chicago Bears could sign Caleb Williams before 2024 draft

Caleb Williams doesn’t have to wait until April 25 to join the Chicago Bears. Williams is expected to go No. 1 to the Bears in three weeks.

The Chicago Bears met with Caleb Williams this week

The Bears recently had an official 30 visit with Williams. The Bears are doing their due diligence on quarterback prospects in this year’s draft class as they prepare to replace Pittsburgh Steelers backup quarterback Justin Fields.

Many Bears fans think Williams to the Bears is a foregone conclusion. However, the Bears haven’t officially made up their mind.

And we have proof.

The Bears can sign Williams right now

Mike Florio with NBC Sports pointed out Thursday morning that per league rules, the Bears are free to sign Williams before the draft:

“Per the NFL, the rule allowing the team with the first overall pick to sign its eventual selection to a contract before the draft remains on the books.”

The Bears don’t need to rush through their process. They can take their time to meet with other quarterbacks and watch films. With Williams’ visit to the Bears complete, the front office should have the medical information they’ve been waiting on since the NFL Combine.

There is no incentive to rush

Per Florio, there isn’t a huge incentive for the Bears to sign Williams before the draft:

“Although the contracts for draft picks are now structured and slotted and easy to negotiate, there’s no benefit to the team to having the player under contract early. According to the league, Williams would not be permitted to join the Bears’ offseason program if he signs a contract before the draft.”

Signing the number one pick was more commonplace before the rookie wage scale was implemented in 2011. Under the current Collective Bargaining Agreement, the Bears can’t threaten Williams with less pay by suggesting they’ll sign Drake Maye or Jayden Daniels.

Will the Bears sign Williams before the draft? Probably not. However, Poles does like to get big decisions out of the way as quickly as possible. He traded the No. 1 pick last year well before the draft.

Maybe we’ll start off draft night where the real drama is with the No. 2 pick.

