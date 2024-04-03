Caleb Williams has productive dinner with Chicago Bears front office and players after top-30 visit

Chicago seems more and more likely to take Caleb Williams

With the NFL draft coming fast, the likelihood of Caleb Williams being a Chicago Bear seems inevitable. The Chicago Bears have continued to show their interest throughout the offseason, and after trading Justin Fields it feels inevitable.

After his top-30 visit, the Chicago Bears front office, along with some Bears players, had dinner with Caleb Williams. It is also reported that this will probably be his only top-30 visit. This isn’t too surprising as most other teams have also planned for the Chicago Bears to take him number one. Others would of course love to have him, but the likelihood of being able to draft him is near zero.

Potential No. 1 overall pick #USC QB Caleb Williams made his Top 30 facility visit to the #Bears today, sources say. He was in town for dinner last night, as well. Likely his only visit. As Chicago hones in… pic.twitter.com/jK0VWOtEY7 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 3, 2024

While it’s seemed clear that Caleb Williams will be a Chicago Bear, there have been plenty of reports criticizing either Williams or the Chicago Bears. Things as simple as painting his nails have been “causes of concern” for the Heisman Trophy winner. Many believe that Chicago is one of if not the worst landing spots for Caleb Williams. Going as far as saying Williams could ruin his career by not expressing to the Bears that he doesn’t want them to draft him. But with the culture that comes with Chicago Bears football, and the weapons that the Bears front office has acquired during the offseason, it’s hard to imagine Williams not succeeding in Chicago.

