Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams’ painted nails the subject of wide receiver’s ire because of his kids

Hollywood is headed to the Chicago Bears locker room this year, whether Jaylon Johnson wants it or not. The Bears’ expected No. 1 pick in April’s draft, Caleb Williams, was a hot subject on social media Saturday night because of the quarterback’s gameday habit before games: painting his nails.

Chicago Bears: Caleb Williams went viral for the color pink last week

The most polished quarterback in this year’s draft went viral last week for his pink appearance during a USC women’s basketball game. Williams responded to the ridiculous comments that were sent his way following the game.

NFL players are concerned about painted nails

Eagles cornerback Darius Slay made a since-deleted comment on X Saturday night about men painting their nails. (Slay said in January, men painting their nails was “wild.”) Free agent wide receiver Cole Beasley agreed with Slay. Beasley wrote, “I can’t with these dudes,” on his X account.

Many NFL fans didn’t care for Slay’s or Beasley’s opinion on a 22-year-old’s choice of attire. Beasley was roasted for his take, with one person even suggesting it was hypocritical for Beasley to criticize the feminine look of Williams’ nails when Beasley wore his hair down in a feminine manner during his playing days.

@Bease11 very feminine of you to have long golden hair. I cant with these dudes https://t.co/SNEFWXIuGK — supremetai🤘🏾 (@luvSupremeTai) March 30, 2024

Cole Beasley is worried about his kids

Beasley wrote that there is a difference between having naturally grown hair and going out of one’s way to paint one’s nails. Beasley thinks taking a stand against men appearing feminine is important because it makes the world more confusing as he’s trying to raise his kids:

“Yo it’d be different if we weren’t living in a world that is trying to make it ok for a boy to just be a girl all the sudden. Or a cat or a dog. In a world where they are trying to normalize pedophilia. Handing out awards for courage for pretending to be something you’re not. I’m trying to raise kids in a world that is getting more confusing every day. Do what you want but stop promoting the shit like it’s admirable.”

Yo it’d be different if we weren’t living in a world that is trying to make it ok for a boy to just be a girl all the sudden. Or a cat or a dog. In a world where they are trying to normalize pedophilia. Handing out awards for courage for pretending to be something you’re not. I’m… https://t.co/xjHoBTgbVF — Cole Beasley (@Bease11) March 30, 2024

Poor Beasley. He can’t find a job in the NFL anymore. Now, he can’t watch the sport anymore with his kids because it might somehow normalize pedophilia.

For More Chicago Sports:

Follow me on Twitter at @JordanSig, and follow us @ChiCitySports23. You can also reach out to Jordan Sigler via email at jordanmsigler@gmail.com. To read more of our articles and keep up to date on the latest in ALL of Chicago sports, click here! Chicago Bears, Chicago Bulls, Chicago Cubs, Chicago White Sox, Chicago Blackhawks.

For More Great Chicago Sports Content

Follow us on Twitter at @chicitysports23 for more great content. We appreciate you taking time to read our articles. To interact more with our community and keep up to date on the latest in Chicago sports news, JOIN OUR FREE FACEBOOK GROUP by CLICKING HERE