The Chicago Bears have made multiple moves this offseason to set up for the imminent arrival of USC star Quarterback Caleb Williams. They’ve moved on from former Quarterback Justin Fields, they’ve added weapons to the offense, and they can still bolster their roster in the draft. But are the Chicago Bears the best fit for Caleb Williams?

There are many of those who believe Caleb Williams could potentially be hurting his career by not trying to avoid playing football in Chicago. The former Heisman Trophy winner isn’t accustomed to playing in “windy city” Chicago weather. The lack of success the Chicago Bears have had developing Quarterbacks could also be a deterrent.

The most recent to do such a thing was former two-time Super Bowl champion Eli Manning, who told the San Diego Chargers not to draft him. The Real Telly tweeted that Caleb Williams should’ve done the same and included a clip that addressed concerns about him going to Chicago.

The Real Telly tweeted that Caleb Williams should've done the same and included a clip that addressed concerns about him going to Chicago.

While Chicago may not be the ideal destination for Caleb Williams, he will have his chance to become a household name. The fans of Chicago desperately want a quarterback to get behind and root for. They showed tremendous support to Justin Fields till the bitter end. Some even think the Bears should’ve held on to Justin Fields and that he wasn’t given a fair chance in Chicago. All of this may be true, but it’s hard not to be excited about the high ceiling that Caleb Williams has.

The Bears have had chances to meet with Williams as well as look at his film, and the consensus is that they like what they’ve seen from him. It’s seeming more and more likely he will go number one to the Chicago Bears and will have his shot to show the NFL that he’s a star.

